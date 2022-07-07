LOGANSPORT, La. -- Some have criticized Louisiana's abortion ban for not allowing exceptions for rape and incest. But the chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee says, don't expect those exceptions to be added to the law later by the conservative legislature.
"if you're pro-life, you're pro-life. Any life is valuable. And if it's alive, then we don't take it," says District 7 Republican Larry Bagley.
"If you're a pro-life person, then you're for all life," he added.
Bagley described a "poignant moment" in committee when a pro-life Democrat from Monroe, Pat Moore, made an impassioned plea not to allow those exceptions.
"She said her mother got pregnant after being raped, but made the decision to let Pat be born," Bagley recalled.
"We were kind of all taken aback by it. No one knew that. Certainly, she had never shared it with anybody that I know of," Bagley continued. "It pretty much set the tone for the feelings of the committee and pretty much the whole House."
Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma are among 10 contiguous states that make no exceptions for rape or incest in their abortion bans. The others are Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio.
That's despite a Pew Research poll that says a big majority of Americans -- 69 percent -- favor abortion being available to rape victims.
That prompts the leader of a choice group, LIFT Louisiana, Michelle Erenberg to say, "It’s an expression of how extreme the anti-abortion movement has become, how out of step they are with even the pro-life community.”
The trigger law that banned abortion in Louisiana, following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe vs. Wade, faces a court challenge in New Orleans Friday morning. The same state district court judge who issued a temporary restraining order against the law, will hear the challenge from Hope Medical Group for Women, which operates Shreveport's abortion clinic.