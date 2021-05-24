SHREVEPORT, La -- As a new hurricane season begins, more relief supplies have reached Lake Charles by way of Shreveport. But these came all the way from suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Elks Lodge members there saw KTBS 3 News coverage last fall of a big relief effort from Shreveport. And they decided to pitch in, too.
Recently, they trucked 15 pallets of supplies to the Elks Lodge in Shreveport. And on Monday, all those supplies were loaded up and sent south to Lake Charles. That was thanks to two Shriners from that storm stricken city who made the round trip.
"That's America," said Brent Simpson of the Lake Charles Habibi Shriners. "We're healing hearts. Trying to help out. Ease the stress and the pain. Give people products and materials and items that they need."
Sue Brown, a member of a group affiliated with the Masonic Temple and the Central Christian Church, lead the initial supply drive last fall. She was happily surprised when she got word of the shipment from Pennsylvania.
"I get a call from this Elks Lodge saying there's a big truck on the parking lot that has things on it with your name on it. I said, 'What?!'" Brown said.
"It makes me feel humble to think that God would choose me to be part of something so much bigger than myself," she added.
This combined effort that began with Brown's church and fellow Masons around Louisiana, along with Shriners in Lake Charles, now welcomed help from Elks lodges in Shreveport and Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
"It's neat to see all these different entities, different kinds of people, pull together, and send money and supplies and groceries and all they stuff they've needed down there," said Tony Nations, a member of the Shreveport Elks and pastor at Central Christian Church.
The donations from Pennsylvania include lots of bottled water, cleaning supplies, tools, plus food for people and pets. Simpson and his fellow Shriner were due back in Lake Charles by mid afternoon so the supplies could be distributed. Simpson says there are many storm victims still in need.
"We've got people in tents and people holed up in campers and wherever else they can find a home temporarily until they get their homes cleaned up, mopped out, raked out, shoveled out, and put back together," Simpson said.
Simpson himself had property damage from tornadoes during the hurricanes. He spent his 74th birthday making the run to Shreveport and back in his pickup and tandem trailers.
Lakes Charles saw a round of flash flooding one week ago that added to the city's misery.
Brown says her relief effort also received donations from people in several other states, including as far away as Massachusetts.