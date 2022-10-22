SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish law enforcement agencies and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office held a kickball tournament to raise awareness for domestic violence.
Today's event was held at the site where a man and two children died following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night.
Six teams competed to support the cause.
"We’re so excited to be a part of this worthy cause, to help bring awareness to domestic violence, and it’s just a wonderful event. And we’re just glad we came out on top! Everybody at SPD wanted to be a part of this worthwhile cause." Shreveport Police Department Team Captain, Colette Kelly said. "You see we have a fan base here. It wasn’t so much the winning, but the purpose in the cause, so we all want it to be a part of that. And in community oriented policing, that’s what we do. Try to reconnect with the public for worthy, worthwhile cars such as this."
The J'imbeaux’s and Son food truck was also featured along with door prizes and family activities.