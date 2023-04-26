SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport fire investigators have arrested a 10-year-old and 11-year-old in connection with a fire at a local park.
Each was charged with one count of criminal mischief, according to a Shreveport Fire Department news release.
The playground fire was reported Saturday at Greenbrook Park in the 8700 block of S. Emerald Loop. Firefighters found multiple pieces of play equipment either partially damaged or consumed by the fire.
Fire investigators collected statements and determined the fire was intentionally set. Two juveniles were identified as suspects.
Both were arrested by summons and released into the custody of their adults.