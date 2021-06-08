TYLER, Texas - The National Weather Service has canceled all TORNADO WARNINGS in East Texas.
According to the NWS, a tornado was confirmed earlier Tuesday morning in the Tyler area.
The City of Tyler tells CBS19 goal posts are down at Lindsey Park in Tyler. There are also four or five trees uprooted, as well as a set of bleachers that are tipped over.
According to the Tyler Police Department, the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department was able to get 25 kids between the ages of 9 and 16, who were attending soccer camp, into the bathrooms and kept them safe from the storm.
Lindsey Park Crew Leader Dorean Lindsey says his team spotted the tornado and began working to get the children and coaches off the field and into the restrooms where they could take cover.
The group stayed in the restrooms for about 15 minutes until it was safe to leave. The camp was canceled for the rest of the day and parents came to pick up their children.
No injuries were reported.
The NWS also says a tornado was spotted on Highway 84 just west of Reklaw. The tornado is moving northeast at 30 miles per hour.