SOPER, Ok. - One woman is dead after a head on collision in McCurtain County Oklahoma late Friday night.
According to Oklahoma State Police, just before 10:15 a white Chevy Pickup driven by Breanna Carlisle,22, of Boswell, Oklahoma, was heading west on U.S 70, 1.5 west of Soper, when a 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by Joseph Phillips, 24, of Boswell, Oklahoma crossed the center line and hit Carlisle and her pickup.
Carlisle was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her passenger was also taken to the hospital in stable condition. Phillips refused treatment at the scene.
The crash report says the weather was rainy and the road conditions were wet.
The cause of the crash is under investigation as well as the condition of both drivers.