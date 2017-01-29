Two people are dead and three others injured after a string of early morning shootings in Shreveport.
The first shooting happened on I-20 at Jewella Ave. around 1:00 A.M. Details are limited but a man was found shot in the elbow in the back seat of a car. Police think the shooter used a rifle. Witnesses say they saw a 4-door white Toyota in the area at the time.
The second shooting happened at the corner of Union Ave. and Earl St. around 1:45 A.M. A man was found dead in the back seat of a dark blue vehicle. A witness called police when they saw the vehicle sitting in the middle of the road with the doors wide open. Police are still investigating that case.
And the third shooting happened around 2:00 A.M. at the County Market on Hearne Ave. Three people were shot in the parking lot and one of them, a man, died at University Health after being shot in the face. The second man standing in the parking lot was shot in the inner thigh and was taken to Willis Knighton by private vehicle. And a female was also shot while sitting in a car in the hip and stomach and was also taken to Willis Knighton by private vehicle. Both of those people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
If you have any information on any of these cases please call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300.