BOSSIER CITY, La. - Parents of school-age children should be aware of some important changes heading into the next school year.
Student reading level requirements and mandatory kindergarten will be in place for the 2022-23 year starting in August.
Both are addressed in the Bossier Parish schools pupil progression plan that's available for public review. But both are required for school districts statewide.
One of the biggest changes deals with student reading level.
"Now and in the future students must be reading on grade level by the end of their third-grade year. It is tied to promotion and placement. The way it's written is that a student that's not literate or reading by the end of the third grade year will be held back," said Bossier Parish schools assistant superintendent.
And with mandatory kindergarten, Bourgeois said, "It is a welcome policy that the state department has come down and basically made kindergarten mandatory for all students. In the past compulsory education did not begin until first grade or 7 years old. In a nutshell, 5 years old you go to kindergarten."
Click here to review Bossier Parish's plan.