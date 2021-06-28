SHREVEPORT, La. – With June being Cataract Awareness Month, KTBS 3 went to the experts to learn more about the disease and what treatment options are available.
"Cataract is a browning of your God given lens,” said Dr. Christopher Shelby, ophthalmologist with the Willis Knighton Eye Institute. “It happens to everybody. It is something that happens over time, slowly."
Cataracts are a natural part of the aging process. Over time, it becomes the most common cause of blurred vision.
"At any point we can take the cataract out. Nowadays it is much sooner rather than later. When you have blurred vision, you only know it all day while you are awake,” Shelby said.
While no one knows its exact cause, the good news is it’s treatable. At first stronger lighting and eyeglasses can help you deal with cataract, but if impaired vision interferes with your usual activities, cataract surgery might be the next step.
"We start an IV (intravenous line) and get a little sedation,” Shelby said. “The eye is dilated. We do one eye at a time and we usually do the eyes a week apart.”
Shebly then uses an ultrasound to gently remove the "God given lens. We make sure everything is really clean and then we put a new lens inside your eye."
The process only takes 20 minutes and healing is quick.
“While the cataract will never return, the bag that was put in during surgery, which is a living structure, can get hazy," Shelby said. "That is what’s called a secondary cataract. The symptoms of cataract tend to come back.”
That can happen anywhere between 6 weeks to 10 years after surgery.
"When that happens, we use a laser in the clinic to remove that little membrane. It takes 30 seconds. It is completely painless and people notice an improvement in their vision within the hour," Shelby said.
-----
To stay on top of cataract, make an appointment for an eye exam if you notice any changes in your vision.
If you develop sudden vision changes like double vision or flashes of light, sudden eye pain, or sudden headache, see your doctor right away.