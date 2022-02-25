SHREVEPORT, La. - KOKA The Heart of Gospel Radio station first begin airing in 1950 and it's Shreveport's first Black radio station.
The station first begin airing a variety of music including blues, rock-n-roll, R&B, soul, funk and more. Many famous artists such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown and the Jackson 5 graced the KOKA airwaves in the 1950s and 60s, when no other station would hosts Black celebrities or play African American music.
The station is not only known for its impact in music, but also its significance in Black history, especially during the civil rights era by giving African Americans a voice and a platform.
"We're the place you come when you want to hear something good," said Charles 'Pastor Cejay' Johnson, Director of KOKA. "We're the place where you come when you want positivity because we only share the good news."
Pastor Cejay said that the station is excited about their virtual concert coming up and to continue spreading the gospel and showing the legacy of the station within the ArkLaTex over 70 years later.
"We're celebrating in this anniversary the heritage of this station and the necessity of this station in this community," said Johnson.
KOKA can be heard on 93.3 FM radio 24/7 and the station currently plays contemporary gospel music only. The KOKA 72nd Anniversary virtual concert will be held on Sunday, Febrauary 27 and will feature artists such as The Walls Group, Kenny Lewis, Called to Greatness, Don Pope and more.