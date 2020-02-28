SHREVEPORT, La. — KOKA radio is celebrating 70 years of reaching its audience through Gospel and Urban music.
KOKA is not only the oldest African-American radio station in the city but also in the state of Louisiana. Some of the biggest names in all musical genres have been introduced to the masses by KOKA over the years.
Program director Charles Johnson shared an impressive list of artists who have KOKA connections.
"We've had Elvis Presley. We've had James Brown, We've had the Jackson-Five. We've transitioned even up to Yolanda Adams. Kirk Franklin. Fred Hammond. The Clark Sisters,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they cater to both the religious and urban sectors because their audience has an appetite for diverse genres of music. Their demographics are always consistently changing and they intend to serve all, he added.
KOKA will celebrate by hosting a gala on Saturday at Diamond Jacks Casino and Resort in Bossier City.