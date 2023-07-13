SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who shot and killed a standout local high school football player was convicted of the slaying Thursday in Caddo District Court.
It took the 10-woman, two-man jury in District Judge Katherine Dorroh's court 90 minutes to find Kolby Moore, 23, guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.
Jackson was killed by a hail of gunfire as he drove on Interstate 220 on Aug. 26, 2020. Jackson at the time was a student at Green Oaks High School and was coming from football practice after dropping off several teammates.
Witnesses saw the car used in the shooting speed off to Bossier City and exit onto Benton Road. Police were able to obtain a license plate number from a camera and traced the vehicle to a rental agency, where an employee had a romantic relationship with Moore.
Using OnStar, officers tracked the vehicle to the 8200 block of Pines Road, within walking distance of Moore's grandfather. Officers contacted Moore there, and after securing a warrant to search his cell phone, which aided in tying Moore to the shooting on I-220.
When Moore returns Dorroh's court for sentencing Aug. 16, he faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.
Moore was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and Chris Bowman. He was defended by John Fuller and Devin Jones.