A local krewe is making a difference in the lives of animals for the 18th year in a row.
The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux - also known as "the animal krewe" -
had their annual fundraiser brunch to give back to abused, neglected and homeless animals.
Their mission is to also promote responsible pet ownership.
The krewe donates around $17,000 each year.
"It's really great because we're not just a krewe, we're a krewe with a cause," says Captain, Tresa Frye, "A lot of them have causes but we speak for those that can't speak for their selves, and it's really nice to have so many people come out and support those in the community."
They still have to count up this year's raised money but the good news is: it was a sold out brunch. 200 people bought tickets to fill up those seats.