One of Shreveport's largest Krewes is upset over the city’s proposed changes to their Mardi Gras parade.
“We could’ve worked this out a long time ago. Now you wait five months before our parade and start throwing changes at us,” said Krewe of Centaur Captain Ricky Bridges.
Frustration from the Krewe of Centaur as the city of Shreveport proposes drastic changes to the Mardi Gras parade. Some changes include moving the start time from 3 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and shortening the route to start on Stoner Avenue.
“It’s the logistics, you know, we have to bring the floats from our den to downtown, stage everything, and that takes a good while to do it. You've got to understand the logistics of it,” said Bridges.
It would also cause the parade to end before dark.
“We spend all our time up here working on these floats, putting lights on it, and you know, and that's what everybody wants to see, the night parade with the lights and and now you're cutting that out,” said Bridges.
The city says it needs to shorten it because of the police shortage and safety concerns.
“To me, you're causing a problem versus handling a problem because you're taking the family zone and you're moving it all the way down to Stoner Ave., along with the tourist bureau tent that they have and you're adding more to that area, which is already congested,” said Bridges.
The city also wants the Krewe to move Centaur's parade from to either the Sunday after their planned date - or the Saturday before.
“You got out of town people that are already looking forward to coming in and now you're going to throw a kink in it,” said Bridges.
The city says it’s too much to have two large parades the same day.
“I would like to propose to them to let the Black American History parade roll in front of us,” said Bridges.
More meetings are planned between the Krewe and city to work out the changes, but no date has been set.