Krewe of Gemini Forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 50s is the outlook for Saturday's Krewe of Gemini parade.

Enjoy!

Watch live on KTBS 3 starting Saturday at 5 p.m.  Then, get the highlights at 10 p.m. that evening on KPXJ CW 21.

