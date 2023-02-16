Krewe of Gemini Forecast

Meteorologist
SHREVEPORT, La. - A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 50s is the outlook for Saturday's Krewe of Gemini parade.
Enjoy!
Watch live on KTBS 3 starting Saturday at 5 p.m. Then, get the highlights at 10 p.m. that evening on KPXJ CW 21.
