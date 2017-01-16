The Krewe of Harambee brought the floats, the dancers, and all the mardi gras attractions together, as part of their annual M.L.K. Day celebration.
Thousands lined the streets for Harambee's 12th annual parade.
It was definitely a memorable celebration.
The beads, the candy, and everything else was up for grabs by all who came out to watch the parade.
Derrick Henderson, parade co-chair, says, "Harambee is a Swahili word that means to unite or to pull together," and they did just that.
Everyone pulled together to watch the bands, the dancers, and just simply have a good time.
To make it more special the parade was organized as a way to honor the late civil rights leader - Dr. Martin Luther King.
"We were very fortunate to have the parade on this day because of the iconic figure, and it's just our effort to bring the community together."
The day closed out with another successful parade, by the Krewe of Harambee.