(SHREVEPORT, La.) -- The Krewe of Highland parade will roll this Sunday, February 26, at 2 p.m. with Renzi Education and Art Center leading the parade as this year’s Grand Marshals.
“The Renzi Center staff and students exemplify everything we celebrate about the Historic Highland Neighborhood: diversity, creativity and community. The generosity of spirit in the directors, faculty and volunteers of the Renzi center is worth celebrating on its own. The impact of this creative, beautiful and loving space on the children who participate in programming is palpable and worthy of our highest recognition” said LeVette Fuller, Queen XXII.
For more than 20 years, the mission of the Krewe of Highland has continued to bring people from all over residents and visitors into Highland to enjoy a fun-filled day. This event is focused on bringing the community together and getting neighbors out to meet each other. The Krewe is known for its adults only masquerade bal and unique, family-friendly Sunday parade experience in the streets of the historic Highland neighborhood. Classic feature throws include: hot dogs, ramen noodles, moon pies and more, but every year promises new surprises. The 2016 parade brought out approximately 10,000 visitors spending approximately $60,000 in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Huzzah Highland!
Parade Route
The parade route is three miles in length and more than 100 units are expected to be included in this year’s parade. It begins at Gilbert Dr. and Gregg Ave. and continues north up Gilbert Dr., west on Gladstone Blvd., north on Creswell Ave, east on Herndon St., south on Highland Ave, east on Olive St., south on Centenary Blvd, back to Gladstone heading west, and ending at Gilbert Dr. and Gladstone Blvd.
Gilbert Dr. will be closed at 7 a.m. and the streets that make up the parade route will be closed around noon.
Live Coverage
Be sure and catch our live coverage beginning at 2pm on KPXJ CW 21, with a live stream on ktbs.com.
KTBS 3 Parade Tracker to be activated
Once again, we're activating our exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker for the Krewe of Highland parade. That will happen at noon on Sunday. If you ever need to know where the head of the parade is, just log onto ktbs.com from your desktop or mobile device or you can watch us on air for real-time updates on the parade's location.
With our mobile app and GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parade is along the route, to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever. Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
Click here to get your KTBS 3 Storm Team Parade Forecast.
If you're at the parade, we want to see your photos. Just email them to ushare@ktbs.com or use #ktbsmardigras on social media.
