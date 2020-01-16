It’s time for Mardi Gras in Shreveport. That means the Krewe of Sobek will let the good times roll on Saturday. On Thursday, the Krewe was preparing and partying at their headquarters on Fulton Street.
Tamara Flentroy serves as the historian of the Krewe of Sobek and has seen its enormous growth over the past two decades.
"Oh, it has exploded in this area. Which is very good because Mardi Gras for Louisiana is celebrated over the state.” Flentroy said. “So, we do our own little flavor of Mardi Gras, Sobek style here in the Shreveport area since 2003."
The parade will begin near the fairgrounds and end in the Queensborough neighborhood.