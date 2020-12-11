SHREVEPORT, La - Kroger and the Kroger Community Care Hunger Program, is underway with a goal to provide 5 million meals in partnership with five food banks, including East Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of Central Louisiana and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
This program started Nov. 11 and runs through Dec. 23. Kroger customers will be able to support food-insecure families through the Community Care Hunger program.
Customers will find displays throughout the store where they will find a “virtual box” or “Community Care $10 Food Box” tab they can pull and bring to the register upon checkout. Customers can also Round Up their general grocery purchase to the nearest $1, $5 or $10.
“Kroger is honored to have such strong partnerships with our area food banks, who share in our commitment to address food insecurity in our communities,” said Adam Wampler, Kroger Dallas Division president. “The community needs us now, more than ever, and through the energy and drive of our amazing associates and generosity of our customers, we believe this program will help bring the community together to Feed the Human Spirit this holiday season.”
“We are excited to join the fight against hunger with Kroger through the Kroger Community Care Hunger Program,” remarked Martha Marak, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana executive director. “The demand for our services is at an all-time high. We are so grateful for our community partner – Kroger. “