DALLAS, Texas – Kroger Dallas division announces their annual Backpack Boosters school supply drive, which benefits underserved students in independent school districts in DFW, East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.
Beginning July 14 through July 29 Kroger customers will have the opportunity to purchase a “$8.99 virtual school supply kit” or donate $1, $3 or $5 cash at the register. Customers shopping through online delivery or pickup can also donate online. The goal for the 2021 campaign is $600,000, which translates to nearly 75,000 students.
Once the campaign has concluded, the purchased school supply kits, which will include scissors, glue, pencils and other essential items, will be distributed to disadvantaged schools in pre-selected local school districts across Kroger Dallas Division’s operating territory, including North Texas, East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.
“This year, perhaps more than ever, the need for tools and resources such as school supplies are even greater as families recover from the financial challenges of the recent pandemic, “ said April Martin, corporate affairs manager, Kroger Dallas Division. “Kroger’s Backpack Boosters school supply drive is primarily driven by our incredible associates and amazing customers who have a shared passion to Feed the Human Spirit. We are confident, the generosity of our communities will boost the success of this campaign, ensuring every student has the proper tools to succeed in the classroom.”
Since the Backpack Boosters program launched, Kroger Dallas division has expanded the program to reach more school districts with a high volume of students in need.
2021 partners for the Backpack Boosters program include, iHeartRadio, KDFW FOX 4, KDFI My 27, Texas Rangers Families; Kellogg’s; BodyArmor; AHA Sparkling Water™ and Glacéau Vitamin Water®.