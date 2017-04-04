SHREVEPORT, LA — KSCL, Centenary College’s FM radio station, will host its 14th annual “Soundscape” music festival on Friday, April 7 in the Centenary Shell. The festival begins at 6:00 p.m. and admission is free.
“The entire KSCL staff has been working hard on planning this music festival since December,” says station manager Bailey White. “The process has been long, but extremely fun and interesting.”
Soundscape features performances by several local music acts, including The Ian Quiet Band, Clay Houses, and Centenary senior Aiden Poling. Alan’s Hot Tub, Centenary’s improv comedy troupe, will be playing improv games in between musical sets.
Ki Mexico will be on hand selling tacos during the festival. All Centenary students with valid ID will receive two free tacos.