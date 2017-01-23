PIPPIN JANUARY 27, 2017
VENUE: STRAND THEATRE
ADDRESS: 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:8:00 PM to 10:00 PM
PRICE:$72.50; $59.50; $42.50
PHONE:(318) 226-8555
WEBSITE:www.thestrandtheatre.com
EMAIL:boxoffice@thestrandtheatre.com
Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from the composer of Wicked, it will amaze and mesmerize you. This unforgettable new production is the winner of four 2013 Tony Awards® including Best Musical Revival. Hailed as “an eye-popping, jaw-dropping extravaganza” it’s unlike anything you have ever seen!This captivating new production comes straight from Broadway. It features sizzling choreography in the style of Bob Fosse and breathtaking acrobatics. Join us for a magical, unforgettable new Pippin.
TRACY LAWRENCE JANUARY 27, 2017
VENUE: DIAMONDJACKS CASINO AND HOTEL
ADDRESS: 711 DiamondJacks Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
TIME:8:00 PM
PRICE:$40 and up
WEBSITE:www.diamondjacks.com
Tracy Lee Lawrence is an American country music artist. He will be performing at DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel, 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27.
He started at a country music restaurant called "Live At Libby's" where owner Libby Knight would help local talent find their way into country music. Lawrence signed to Atlantic Records in 1991, Lawrence debuted that year with the album Sticks and Stones, which produced his first chart single and first Number One hit in its title track.
Five more studio albums, as well as a live album and a compilation album, followed throughout the 1990s and into 2000 on Atlantic before the label's country division was closed in 2001. Afterward, he recorded for Warner Bros. Records, DreamWorks Records, Mercury Records Nashville and his own label, Rocky Comfort Records.
Tickets start at $40. Get your tickets through Ticketmaster.
T.G. SHEPPARD AT MARGARITAVILLE JANUARY 27, 2017
VENUE:MARGARITAVILLE RESTAURANT AT MARGARITAVILLE RESORT CASINO
ADDRESS: 777 Margaritaville Way Bossier City, LA 71111
TIME:7:00 PM
PRICE:$10 and up
T.G. Sheppard has an unstoppable passion for music. He will be performing in Paradise Theater at Margaritaville Resort Casino, Friday, Jan. 27.
This passion, along with 21 number-one hits and his ranking as one of the top 100 country artists of all time, makes him one of the most popular live performers on tour today. It's only natural - with a show chock full of chart topping hits like "Last Cheaters Waltz,” "I Loved 'Em, Every One,” "Do You Wanna Go To Heaven,” and "Party Time," TG has developed a reputation as a solid performer who delivers exactly what audiences want. His steadfast dedication to entertaining has truly made him one of the great legends in country music.
Tickets start at $10 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 am via Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available at the Margaritaville Retail Store.
CREOLE WILD WEST MARDI GRAS INDIANS JANUARY 27 - JANUARY 28, 2017
VENUE: ARTSPACE
ADDRESS: 710 Texas St Shreveport, LA 71101
RECURRENCE: Recurring daily
TIME: See description for times.
PRICE: Free admission.
PHONE: (318) 673-6500
WEBSITE:artspaceshreveport.com
EMAIL:casey@shrevearts.org
The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) hosts two consecutive days of events for the Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians.
Friday, January 27 - Exhibition Opening
5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Mardi Gras Munchies / Cash Bar
Complimentary parking at the head of Texas St.
Saturday, January 28
10:30 a.m. – noon: Arrive early and brunch at Parish Taceaux. Order the taco tribute to the Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians.
Noon: Join Chief Howard Miller for his Artist Talk @ artspace to learn about the history, culture and traditions of the Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians.
1 - 3 p.m.: Get Ready to Parade Families, make musical instruments and deck the family for the parade to “march” in the UNCOMMON Mardi Gras Parade. Food trucks, Arts Market and more.
3-5 p.m.: Shreveport Common UNCOMMON Mardi Gras Parade begins at artspace!
5 p.m.: Stay for a Texas Street Block party in front of artspace featuring dancing and drumming by the Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians.
RUN LIKE AN ANIMAL 5K AND 1-MILE DOG RUN JANUARY 28, 2017
ADDRESS: 857 S Stoner Shreveport, LA 71104
TIME:7:00 AM to 10:30 AM
PRICE:$25
PHONE:(318) 797-5522
WEBSITE:runsignup.com
EMAIL:m.crotty@uvhvets.com
Why is UVH doing a run?? Because UVHvets loves our community, we love people and we love pets! Let's get outside, enjoy a beautiful morning, play with dogs, and raise funds to educate our children and feed hungry animals!
UVHvets has been waiting to help Shreveport-Bossier get outside and get healthy with their pets and we are super excited about our first annual Run Like An Animal! All proceeds benefit UVH's three causes we support for our region: The Pet Pantry of Northwest Louisiana, PEP - The Pet Education Project, and Paws 4 Life.
Our 5K and 1-mile will be along the beautiful Red River starting at the Stoner Boat Launch. Plan to stay for a great morning of live music, food, beer, drinks, pet games, and an awesome award ceremony. We hope you join us for a doggone good time!
SNAKES OF LOUISIANA JANUARY 28, 2017
VENUE: WALTER B. JACOBS MEMORIAL NATURE PARK
ADDRESS: 8012 Blanchard Furrh Rd Shreveport, LA 71107
TIME:10:00AM -11:00AM
PRICE: Free
PHONE:318-929-2806
EMAIL:rscarborough@caddo.org
Meet live snakes! All ages. Preregister by calling (318) 929-2806. Space is limited.
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY: WIDEMAN PIANO COMPETITION FINALS JANUARY 28, 2017
VENUE: SHREVEPORT RIVERVIEW THEATER
ADDRESS: 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
PRICE:$19 to $59
PHONE:(318) 222-7496
WEBSITE:www.shreveportsymphony.com
EMAIL:lchambers@shreveportsymphony.com
KREWE OF DEMETER BAL JANUARY 28, 2017
ADDRESS: 1011 Hwy 171
Grand Cane, 71032
TIME:6:30 PM to 11:00 PM
PRICE:$75
PHONE:(318) 344-3335
EMAIL:kreweinfo@att.net
Join the Krewe of Demeter for their grand bal on Jan. 28, 2017 at the David Means Memorial 4-H Center. Formal attire is required. There will be food available and a bottomless cup for $15. DJ Chris Jett and After Hours Band will be providing entertainment.
Tickets to the bal cost $75 and can be purchased by calling (318) 344-3335. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The royalty presentation is at 8 p.m.
KREWE OF ELDERS GRAND BAL JANUARY 28, 2017
ADDRESS: 2000 Reeves Marine Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
TIME:6:30 PM
PRICE:$55 members; $65 non-members
PHONE:(318) 631-8865
WEBSITE:thekreweofelders.wixsite.com
While the Krewe of Elders may be for people age 50 and above, don’t let the word 'elders’ fool you. This is one krewe that knows how to party. This year's bal will include buffet dinner, black tie optional, and a cash bar.
Shreveport's Ambush Band will be performing. The band's music genre is rock, country, blues, rhythm and blues, and party dance. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Like the Krewe of Elders on Facebook.
???FEAST AND FROLIC JANUARY 29, 2017
VENUE: MAHAFFEY FARMS
ADDRESS: 440 Mahaffey Rd Princeton, LA 71067
TIME:1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
PRICE:$60 plus tax
WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
EMAIL:foodtourslouisiana@gmail.com
Seasons & Traditions, a collaborative farm-to-table dinner series produced by Mahaffey Farms and Chef Hardette Harris, will present “Feast and Frolic,” 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, at Mahaffey Farms. The event will feature a South Carolina-style whole hog barbecue prepared on-site by celebrated pitmaster Dr. Howard Conyers. The meal will also include seasonal side dishes prepared by Chef Hardette Harris, creator of the Official Meal of North Louisiana, as well as a bar featuring local craft beer and specialty cocktails. Tickets are $60 each plus tax and may be purchased online at www.Cultivate318.com.
Dr. Howard Conyers will prepare a traditional whole hog barbecue using a Red Wattle hog raised at Mahaffey Farms and will present an educational talk about the historical and cultural significance of traditional pit barbecue. Conyers is an engineer by day who has trained all his life on the family farm in Manning, South Carolina, in the art of pit-cooked whole-hog barbecue. He is also known in New Orleans as the pitmaster behind CarolinaQNOLA, a traditional North Carolina-style barbecue pop-up that has appeared at such popular events as the annual Hogs for the Cause barbecue competition.
“Feast and Frolic came about after I met Chef Hardette Harris at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans, where we talked about doing an event together,” Conyers said. “Then I met Evan McCommon, of Mahaffey Farms, at the Slow Food Terra Madre conference in Italy, and we talked about me cooking one of the Mahaffey Farms pigs in Shreveport one day.”