Reports of a more contagious mutation of the COVID-19 virus could slow the race for a vaccine. LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor, Dr. GE Ghali says this mutation is no reason for alarm.
He says the strand of the novel coronavirus spreading across Louisiana is more identical to the one gripped Europe. There have been 149,877 deaths in Europe as of May 7, 2020.
Brenda Teele has a conversation with Dr. Ghali about the mutation of the virus, when to anticipate a spike in COVID-19 cases, and which COVID-19 antibody tests are the most reliable.