BOSSIER CITY, La. -- South Bossier Parish will see a first on the Fourth of July when the annual KTBS Freedom Fest celebrating God and country brings its massive fireworks display to South Bossier Park on Caplis Sligo Road.
Plans for the fireworks display marks the first time south Bossier will be the site of a KTBS Fourth of July event. A similar display will be presented simultaneously on the Red River in Bossier City and at three other locations, including two in Texas. Fireworks will ignite at 9:30 p.m. at all locations.
"This may be the first time some people have seen our facility here, and we think this is going to be something that will not only bring plenty of families to an outstanding event but will also introduce them to what our park has to offer," said Warren Saucier, Bossier Parish Police Jury's parks and recreation department supervisor.
Police Jury members voted earlier this month to continue its long-time partnership with KTBS as a major sponsor of the event.
Representatives of Bossier Parish agencies met Wednesday at the south Bossier Park with KTBS officials and service providers to get a look at the grounds and go over plans for the event, including safety and security issues. The South Bossier Park grounds cover roughly 100 acres.
Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford said the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office and the parish police jury's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement unit would provide security, safety and traffic control. No alcohol will be permitted at the park and open fires, such as grills, will be discouraged.
"This is a family-focused event and we plan to do everything we can to make sure everyone can enjoy it in a safe environment," Ford said. "We're opening one of our soccer fields for persons who might want to spread a blanket on the ground or bring lawn chairs to view the fireworks."
As a precaution, persons attending the event are urged to consider bringing protection from the sun and heat. Other safety measures will include the presence of equipment and personnel from South Bossier Fire District No. 2 and the parish EMS. A restroom facility is available at the park and a number of portable units will be provided.
Food trucks are also being recruited as an added feature.
"We've been in contact with a number of food truck operators and there will be a variety of food and refreshment options for the people who attend," said Jim Firth, Bossier Parish Police Jury purchasing agent.
Access to the park will begin at 5 p.m. on July 4 and traffic will be directed to designated parking areas.