SHREVEPORT, La. - There's some changes coming to television that you might not notice at first. But you will definitely want to know about as KTBS enters a new age of sight and sound.
It's not unusual for KTBS to be on the leading edge of technology for television stations in the ArkLaTex. Over the years, the station has gone from black and white to color; used helicopters and satellite trucks. Some will remember when KTBS went to a million watt doppler radar. And, of course, everybody recalls KTBS was the first station to be all high definition, all the time.
And in 2022 it's time for the next generation. And, that's literally what it's called: next generation television or ATSC 3.0
"It's going to allow people to see a high quality and better picture. The sound will be better on it, but there's so many things in the future that we're seeing people developing towards," said Dale Cassidy, KTBS/KPXJ chief engineer.
This next generation broadcast platform merges the best capabilities of over-the-air and broadband viewing. The result is a convergence of the most popular method of watching live events with the variety of programming available online.
"This is the next logical step, and it's a pretty big step because you're really changing format, frequency and platforms to start over and grow from there," said George Sirven, general manager.
The start of that process is June 28. That's when ATSC 3.0 goes live in this television market.
"If you are on cable or satellite, you will not need to do anything. If you are getting us over the air, you are going to have to rescan," said Sirven.
You may remember the rescanning many of us did it a couple years ago when the federal government asked TV stations to move frequencies around to free up space for mobile carriers. It's a real simple process that just takes a few minutes.
You won't need to change your antenna and you won't miss any of your favorite programs on KPXJ if you just rescan. But, you will need to have an ATSC 3.0 TV or tuner to reap all the benefits and technology advancements in the future.
"When will you see the benefits of it? Stay tuned because every day, every week, every month, every year I guarantee you that something new will be added," said Sirven.