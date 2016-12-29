Your concern over this matter is important to KTBS. If you would like KTBS to call you after we return from the holidays, please click here.
What is happening to KTBS and KPXJ on U-Verse?
KTBS, KPXJ, and U-Verse are in the process of negotiating a renewal of the current retransmission agreement between KTBS, KPXJ and U-Verse. This agreement is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2016. Without a renewal, U-Verse will no longer carry KTBS and KPXJ’s programming and content. Over the past several weeks, KTBS and KPXJ’s owners have attempted to reach a new long-term agreement with U-Verse in the hopes of preventing any interruption of service for viewers. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to move forward with U-Verse, little progress has been made.
Why can't you reach an agreement?
For some reason, U-Verse has not been willing to negotiate appropriate market value retransmission compensation that other distributors with their market footprint are paying for KTBS AND KPXJ’s content. Primarily, KTBS LLC and U-Verse disagree on the value of KTBS AND KPXJ’s programming and content. U-Verse resells this same content to you, the subscriber, yet refuses to compensate at a fair market value the highly rated and award-winning programming that KTBS AND KPXJ produces every day for its viewers. KTBS and KPXJ hosts the number one news in the Ark-La-Tex (according to Comscore data reports) and some of the best programming offered by ABC and CW. Shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Shark Tank, Designated Survivor, The Bachelor provided by ABC, and shows like Arrow, Supergirl, and No Tomorrow provided by the CW, will no longer be available to you as a AT&T U-Verse subscriber.
Why should U-Verse have to pay to carry television stations that are available for free over-the-air?
KTBS AND KPXJ is available over-the-air for free to our viewers, but our signal is not free to pay services such as U-Verse that repackage our signals and sell them to their subscribers. In fact, the law requires cable and satellite providers to obtain consent for the right to carry broadcast stations and to compensate them in exchange for granting their consent. In addition, to network television including ABC and CW, KTBS and KPXJ also purchases syndicated television shows for you, including Ellen, Dr. Phil, Family Feud, and many more. These will also no longer be available to U-Verse subscribers in this area.
Don't television stations benefit from being available on satellite providers?
All channels benefit from being carried on a cable or satellite system. Cable and satellite systems like U-Verse generally pay for the right to carry stations and networks. We are simply asking to be treated fairly in being compensated. The right to request payment is something that the U.S. Congress has explicitly authorized.
Is there anything I can do to keep KTBS AND KPXJ on U-Verse?
The best thing you can do is to let U-Verse know that they need to keep local channels like KTBS AND KPXJ on their system to retain you as a customer. You have alternatives and you should let them know that you will use them if they don't provide the same level of programming as their competition.
If this can't be resolved and the stations aren't carried on U-Verse, how can I watch KTBS AND KPXJ?
Although we understand and apologize for the inconvenience caused by this to our viewers, you still have several ways to watch KTBS AND KPXJ. KTBS AND KPXJ is available free over-the-air by antenna on channels 3.1 and 21.1, and through other paid sources available in your area. Cable and satellite providers such as Comcast and Dish Network also service many of the affected areas.
How much money is involved?
The negotiations are still taking place, but what we can tell you is that the fees we’re requesting are a very small percentage of the average bill paid by U-Verse’s subscribers. KTBS LLC is requesting to be paid far lower fees than what U-Verse currently pays for other lower rated programming.
If the increase is that small why isn’t U-Verse agreeing to pay it?
That's a great question, but you would have to ask U-Verse. In fact, we suggest you get in touch with them to ask them just that. Who wouldn't agree to a nominal fee per day for your whole family to receive some of the most popular, widely watched programming on television? You can call U-Verse customer support at (877) 599-6381.