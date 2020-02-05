SHREVEPORT, La. -- When the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began in the Senate, KTBS-3 was the only ArkLaTex station reporting from Washington, D.C.
KTBS was live in the U.S. Capitol with interviews from principals in the trial, including two area congressmen named to the President's defense team. Here’s a glimpse of reporter Jeff Beimfohr’s first-hand reporting on a unique and historic event in the nation's history.
The following is a chronology of some, but not all, of the KTBS-3 news team’s time at the impeachment trial.
It started on Day 1 of the impeachment trial as Beimfohr and photographer Josh Hale joined anchor Brenda Teele live from Washington, D.C.
“I’ll tell you where we are, in one of the never-ending halls of the Cannon Office building, where members of the House of Representatives have their offices,” Beimfohr said. “But if we move quickly into the rotunda of the Cannon building, what you see is never-ending media. Live shots all the way around this rotunda. In fact, the reporter you just saw in that last lvie shot – or at least heard – Serena Marshall, she’s located right over there bdhind that pillar,” Beimfohr said.
As the trial began, media from around the world assembled to chronicle what would happen to Trump, including Phillippe Gassot from France.
“You love Donald Trump. You hate Donald Trump -- is not important. Donald trump is the boss,” Gassot said.
And France wasn't alone. Spanish reporters were also covering the impeachment trial.
“You know, in Spain people are really interested about American politics. So they know things -- they know Donald Trump. They know the impeachment,” said Cristina Olea of Spanish Public TV.
The ArkLaTex had a unique connection to the impeachment, with both Bossier Parish Congressman Mike Johnson, and Texarkana, Texas, Congressman John Ratcliffe named to the president's defense team. KTBS spoke with both.
“Right now you're just seeing political theater,” said Johnson. “We call it the sham impeachment for a reason. They rushed it through the process. They did not build the record as they needed to -- as they should've.”
“There's a political calculus that's taking place here. It's unfortunate that something like impeachment -- that's only happened three times in two and a half centuries -- is being weaponized by this class of democrats. Progressives and socialists, for political gain. We haven't seen it before. It's unfortunate. I hope we never see it again,” said Rep. John Ratcliffe
Much of the time was spent making connections with other members of the congressional delegation, gathering their opinions on the trial. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy was a juror in the trial.
“So if you say the president's going be removed from office. I don't think he's going to be removed from office. Now, will this potentially influence people's opinion so that in November he may lose the election and be removed from office? Frankly, I think that's how it’s been set up to play out by the other side,” Cassidy said.
“So this is an element of our congress -- the Democrats -- that are grasping, literally for virtual straws. Trying to do anything to win the 2020 election,” Rep. Ralph Abraham said.
“What president trump did is the same thing every president in the modern era has done -- and it is not, clearly not, an impeachable offense,” Johnson told Beimfohr.
Of course, the issue of whether to call additional witnesses in the Senate monopolized debate. And Ratcliffe had a clear-cut opinion: “Before you even get to the issue of witnesses, you have to look at what happened over in the House. Like in any trial there are certain procedural safeguards any defendant should have. They should have fairness and due process. We still have witness testimony that happened over in the House that hasn't been made available so before we start talking about new witnesses let’s talk about the witnesses whose testimony hasn't been made available yet.”
Ultimately, by a narrow margin, senators voted not to allow new witnesses. Meanwhile, other Louisianans got involved in the impeachment.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry was part of a group of 21 attorneys general presenting a letter to the Senate. Landry and the others claim this impeachment sets a dangerous historical precedent, possibly injurious to the separation of powers.
Among the signees with Landry was Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Arkansas’ Leslie Rutledge.
“Basically laying out the framework of why the articles of impeachment the House sent over are so flawed and why they're basically politicizing a very serious component of the constitution,” Landry said.
As for their assessment of the outcome, Ratcliffe said, “If you have good lawyers, good facts and good arguments you're going to win. We're going to win. I have no doubt about that.”
Added Johnson: “So I think the president will be acquitted at the end of all this.”
Once senators voted not to allow new witnesses, it was a foregone conclusion President Trump would be acquitted, the leaders agreed.