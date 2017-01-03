First Cup with First News is a collaborative effort by KTBS and its affiliates to celebrate the community and what it has meant to us for the past 62 years. Locations throughout the station’s viewing area have been specifically chosen as sponsors because of their efforts to celebrate community heroes and those who serve.
First Cup with First News is a solid campaign that bridges community businesses, nonprofits, festivals and events to the local viewing area. In doing so, KTBS, with the help of the specifically chosen organization of the week, will bring recognition to the local communities, festivals, significance, and its heroes.
First Cup with First News is a live remote at the sponsor’s location where talent can air live weather and news, plus meet and greet the public. Coffee is served by the sponsor in order to facilitate a relaxed environment where individuals and groups are able to watch firsthand a live newscast, plus personally get to know the personalities along with the sponsor’s key employees, volunteers and business owners.
The sponsor is an integrated participant in the newscast through interviews and demonstrations, plus featured as a supporter of the community and all those who contribute to the community’s success.