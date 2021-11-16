SHREVPORT, La.—Shreveport is on pace to break the 1993 record for most homicides, that year there were 86. Tuesday’s homicide makes 80. It’s been a violent year, so KTBS is on the hunt to find ways to curb crime. KTBS talked with city leaders and the families of homicide victims in hopes of looking at the deadliest zip codes and figuring out how to spark change. The families of those victims say it’s even harder when cases are unsolved.
“I’m hoping we don't exceed that record; I am praying that we don't its nothing like that phone call. When they are unsolved its hard on parents, we are stuck in our mind wondering why, when, and what our child's last moments were,” said Yolanda Braziel.
Braziel was only 30 when he was killed.