The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is affecting the sports world with multiple cancellations of conference tournaments and winter and spring sports being suspended or cancelled outright. Below is a list of some of the events affecting local teams and will be updated when more information becomes available:
NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament (canceled)
All NCAA winter and spring championships (baseball, softball, etc.) (canceled)
SEC, C-USA, Southland and SWAC conference basketball tournaments (canceled)
Grambling State athletic practices, sporting events travel and in-person recruiting (suspended)
NAIA men's and women's basketball tournament (canceled)
UIL boys state basketball tournament (suspended)
AAA (Arkansas Activities Association) basketball finals (suspended)
NAHL regular season (Shreveport Mudbugs) (suspended)
NSU football spring game (canceled)
Red River Athletic Conference spring sports (suspended)
XFL (suspended)