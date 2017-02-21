2017 KREWE OF HIGHLAND MASQUERADE BAL FEBRUARY 24, 2017
ADDRESS:3101 Fairfield Avenue Shreveport, LA 71104
TIME:7:00 PM
PRICE:$45 in advance and $50 at door
PHONE:(318) 347-0898
WEBSITE:thekreweofhighland.org
Join the Krewe of Highland for their annual bal, 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at Randall T. Moore Center in Shreveport. This year's theme is "Game of Throws". Tickets cost $45 in advance and $50 at the door.
Like the Krewe of Highland Facebook page for updates. For more information about the bal call, 318-402-1132. The Krewe's Mardi Gras parade is Sunday, Feb. 26. For parade information call 318-347-0898.
COWBOY MOUTH FEBRUARY 24, 2017
BUY TICKETS PRICE:$15
VENUE:MARGARITAVILLE RESORT CASINO
ADDRESS: 777 Margaritaville Way Bossier City, LA 71111
TIME:10:00 PM
PHONE:(855) 346-2489
WEBSITE:www.margaritavillebossiercity.com
Popular New Orleans rock group Cowboy Mouth will return to Bossier City to perform at Margaritaville Resort casino on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. These Louisiana natives have played more than 2,500 concerts and launched their signature song, “Jenny Says,” into the upper half of the Billboard rock charts. Above all, they earned a well-deserved reputation as a raucous, redemptive, live music experience.
Tickets are only $15 and are available via Ticketmaster.com and at the Margaritaville Retail Store.
KREWE OF GEMINI FLOAT LOADING PARTY FEBRUARY 24, 2017
ADDRESS: 2101 E. Texas Street Bossier City, LA 71111
TIME:6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
PRICE: Free
PHONE:(318) 458-5555
WEBSITE:www.kreweofgemini.com
Get a sneak peak of the floats and throws at the annual Krewe of Gemini Float Loading Party, while enjoying live music from 6 to 9 p.m. This event is always held at the Krewe of Gemini den and Mardi Gras Museum. It's kid-friendly, so bring the entire family. The next day the Krewe of Gemini parades roll starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Shreveport.
Check out this video about the Mardi Gras experience in Shreveport-Bossier.
SHREVEPORT MUDBUGS HOCKEY VS. ODESSA JACKALOPES FEBRUARY 24 & 25, 2017
BUY TICKETS PRICE:$10 - $25
VENUE:HIRSCH MEMORIAL COLISEUM
ADDRESS: 3207 Pershing Blvd Shreveport, LA 71109-5348
TIME:7:11 PM to 10:11 PM
PHONE:(318) 636-7094
WEBSITE:www.mudbugshockey.com
Come out for a night of ice hockey as the Shreveport Mudbugs team faces the Odessa Jackalopes, Feb. 24-25, at George’s Pond at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. The Shreveport Mudbugs are an ice hockey team and members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) which features student-athletes ages 16-20 with aspirations of playing college and/or professional hockey.
KREWE OF GEMINI MARDI GRAS PARADE XXVIII FEBRUARY 25, 2017
VENUE:KREWE OF GEMINI MARDI GRAS PARADE
ADDRESS: Lake Street @ Clyde Fant Pkwy. Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
PRICE: Free WEBSITE:www.kreweofgemini.com
Masked revelers on floats, marchers and parade participants respond to the age-old cry, "Throw me something, Mister!" by tossing beads, toys and trinkets to the hundreds of thousands of parade-goers.
The parade starts at Lake Street and Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport and progresses south down Clyde Fant to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and turns west. The parade turns north on East Kings Highway. The parade comes to an end at the corner of East Kings Highway and East Preston Street. There are designated family zones along Clyde Fant Parkway.
Check out this video about the Mardi Gras experience in Shreveport.
R&B NIGHT TO REMEMBER STARRING TANK & KELLY PRICE FEBRUARY 25, 2017
- BUY TICKETS PRICE:$45 general admission; $55 reserve
- VENUE:STRAND THEATRE ADDRESS: 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:8:00 PM
- WEBSITE:www.strandtheatre.com
Get your tickets to the R&B Night to Remember starring Tank and Kelly Price, Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Strand Theater in downtown Shreveport. General admission tickets are $45 and reserve seating is $55.
Tickets to the concert can be purchased at Lil Js Music on 70th Street in Shreveport, Vernon's Barbershop in Bossier City, House of Red in Shreve City in Shreveport and the Strand Theater box Office.
THE WALL CHARGERS LIVE AT STRANGE BREW FEBRUARY 25, 2017
VENUE:STRANGE BREW ADDRESS: 235 Wall St Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:8:00 PM to 11:00 PM PRICE:$5
PHONE:(318) 222-2337
WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
The Wall Chargers return to one of the best live music venues in Shreveport-Bossier, Strange Brew. Following up on the recent release of their new album "Stargazer," the band will play a two-hour set starting at 9 p.m. Admission is $5 and limited to aged 21 and older. This will be a smoke-free event.
SIXTH ANNUAL MARILYNN'S PLACE MARDI GRAS PARTY FEBRUARY 26, 2017
VENUE: MARILYNN'S PLACE ADDRESS: 4041 Fern Ave Shreveport, LA 71104
TIME:10:00 AM to 8:00 PM PRICE: Free
PHONE:(318) 868-3004
WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
The sixth annual Marilynn's Place Mardi Gras Party will be held on the day of the Krewe of Highland Parade at Marilynn's Place restaurant in Shreveport. The rain-or-shine party includes live music, DJs, food and drink and some of the best Mardi Gras people-watching this side of Bourbon Street. Admission is free but food and drink must be purchased using tickets that can be bought in advance or at the event. There will also be baloon artists, face painters and clowns. Food plans for the event include beignets, gumbo, jambalaya and more.
The party begins during the annual Krewe of Highland staging, as parades and marching krewes line up for the big parade, and continues during and after the parade.
Admission is free but VIP packages including food, drink and more are available for purchase from the restaurant by calling 318-868-3004. Please call any day but Thursday or Sunday.
CLASSIC ARMS PRODUCTIONS GUN & KNIFE SHOW FEBRUARY 26, 2017
ADDRESS: 620 Benton Rd Bossier City, LA 71111
TIME: Sat. From: 9 AM to 5 PM, Sun. From: 10 AM to 4 PM
PRICE:$8 for adults, $2 for children 6-11
PHONE:(985) 624-8577
WEBSITE:www.capgunshows.com
EMAIL:info@capgunshows,com
Buy, sell, trade and browse. Bring your gun and trade for the gun you always wanted. See the hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage, militaria, and related items at discount prices.
SHREVEPORT MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM PUBLIC TOUR FEBRUARY 26, 2017
BUY TICKETS PRICE:$20
VENUE: SHREVEPORT MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM
ADDRESS: 705 Elvis Presley Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:2:00 PM to 3:00 PM
PHONE:(318) 841-4000
WEBSITE:www.shreveportmunicipalauditorium.com
Take a backstage tour of Shreveport’s most iconic performing arts venue, the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
Learn the stories and hear the songs of the many stars that have graced the stage.
Walk in the footsteps of music legends and make your own debut when you get the chance to stand on the stage where idols like Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, Huddie “Leadbelly” Ledbetter and James Burton have performed.
KREWE OF HIGHLAND MARDI GRAS PARADE FEBRUARY 26, 2017
VENUE: KREWE OF HIGHLAND MARDI GRAS PARADE
ADDRESS: Gilbert Drive and Ockley Drive Shreveport, LA 71104
TIME: 2:00 PM PRICE: Free
PHONE:(318) 402-1132
WEBSITE:www.thekreweofhighland.org
Krewe of Highland Parade is one of Shreveport's most eccentric parades. It's in a diverse neighborhood reflected in the fun floats and parade throws. It's not unusual to catch a grilled hot dog, Moon Pie, Ramen noodles and of course beads, beads, beads. Marilynn's Place, located at 4041 Fern Avenue in Shreveport, normally throws a Mardi Gras Bash along the parade route following the parade. Columbia Park, located at 600 Columbia Street, is a great place for families to gather.
The parade begins at Gilbert Drive and Ockley Drive in Shreveport. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Mardi Gras Celebration Jefferson Texas
Friday, February 24, 2017
7:00-10:00pm ~ Main Stage ~ Sarah Hobbs
Sarah Hobbs, an indie artist from Northeast Texas is the sound of old school traditional country with a modern twist. Sarah can be heard throughout the nation on your favorite Texas Country Music stations.
Doo Dah Parade ~ 7:00pm
Wild, wacky and zany parade where everyone is invited to dress in the craziest Mardi Gras costume and join in the parade. Revelers begin at Lion’s Park; and weave their way throughout downtown to arrive at the Main Stage for the Alley Dance. Doo Dah Theme: "Light Up the Night."
Saturday, February 25, 2017
11:00a-2:00p ~ Main Stage ~ Boudreaux
Boudreaux is a one man Cajun zydeco band hailing all the way from Pensacola, Florida! You’ll be on your feet dancing or on the stage during audience participation.
3:00p-6:00p ~ Main Stage ~ Sundance Head
Sundance Head, a fellow Texan, is most recently known as the winner of NBC’s the Voice and describes himself as a “Soul Country Music” artist.
7:00p-10:00p ~ Main Stage ~ What the Funk?
What The Funk is a Northwest Louisiana-based cover band specializing in rock, “old school” R&B, ‘80s, funk and soul covers, along with a dash of Top 40.
Motorcycle Parade ~ 1:45pm
Grand Parade ~ 2:00pm
Sunday, February 26, 2017
Performances by the winners of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame's Showcase Winners
"Mic Night" with the Krewe Kick Off!
Children's Parade ~ 2:00 pm
Paws & Claws Pet Parade ~ Immediately following the Children's Parade
Join in the fun with Children’s Costume Contest, Ugly Dog Contest,
Pet Look Alike and Best Pet Costume Contest
More information can be found on the Mardi Gras Upriver website http://www.mardigrasupriver.com
Mardi Gras 2017 Parades in Natchitoches: Krewe of Dionysus Mardi Gras Parade
The Krewe of Dionysos will hold a family friendly parade to celebrate the carnival season on February 25, 2017. If anyone would like to participate in our parade, please contact Chuck Morgan, Parade Co-Captain, at 903-926-4354. Bands, dance groups and organizations are welcome!
Parade starts at 6:00 pm at the River South Common shopping center parking lot turning right onto South Drive to Keyser Avenue turning left at the Keyser Avenue, crossing the bridge and turning right on Jefferson Street to Front Street to Washington Street turning left onto Texas Street and turning left onto Second Street to Church Street to end the parade route.
Event date: Saturday, February 25, 2017
Mardi Gras 2017 Parades in Alexandria:
Fri., Feb. 24, 4:30 p.m.: Hixson Classic Cars & College Cheerleaders Parade, Downtown
Sat., Feb. 25, 10:00 a.m.: AMGA 21st Annual Children's Parade, Downtown
Sun., Feb. 26, 2:00 p.m.: AMGA 23rd Annual Krewes Parade, Texas Ave.-Alexandria Mall
For more about Mardi Gras in Alexandria, visit the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association.
COOKIE AND BEER PAIRING FEBRUARY 27, 2017
VENUE: TWISTED ROOT BURGER COMPANY
ADDRESS: 8690 Line Ave Shreveport, LA 71106
TIME:11:00 AM to 10:00 PM
PRICE:$10
PHONE:(318) 868-6410
WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
Beer cookie and beer pairing is back! We are partnering with Great Raft Brewing again this year to bring you a tasty lineup of four locally brewed beers, paired with four delicious cookies. Come to the bar Feb 27 - March 5 and ask for the cookie and beer pairing. For $10 you will receive four beers (5-oz. pours) and eight cookies (two each flavor). No tickets or reservations - just show up with your appetite to Twisted Root Burger Co. - Shreveport or Twisted Root Burger Co. - Bossier City!
This year's lineup:
Commotion & Samoas® - an American Pale Ale paired with caramel and toasted coconut-covered cookies
Southern Drawl & Do-Si-Dos® - a Pale Lager paired with crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling
Reasonably Corrupt & Tagalongs® - a Black Lager (Schwarzbier) paired with chocolate-coated peanut butter cookies
Barrel-Aged Old Mad Joy and S'mores® - a small-batch Baltic Porter aged in Pappy Van Winkle barrels paired with graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling