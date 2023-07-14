BOSSIER CITY, La. – Hours after pleading guilty last month to impersonating a police officer, Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson distributed an email deflecting his responsibility for the crime and pointing to an inaccuracy in a police report.
Jackson included a page from an officer’s initial report that described the man accused of falsely claiming he was a police officer as a white male. Jackson said, “I have never been a white male (w/m) and I am the last person anyone could confuse for a white male.”
Still, Jackson pleaded guilty on June 21 to a misdemeanor offense and was fined $100.
KTBS filed a public records request with the Bossier District Attorney’s Office to get a copy of Jackson’s case file. It includes the narrative from Officer T. Morris that identifies Jackson as a “w/m” or white male.
However, the file also contains a supplemental report from Investigator Jason Warren that clarifies the man accused of flashing blue lights then identifying himself as an officer was a black male. Other evidence pointing to Jackson’s guilt also are found in the documents.
Jackson, 36, was arrested on Jan. 8 after turning himself in on an active warrant for false impersonation of a peace officer. He was booked into Bossier Max and released on bond.
The arrest stemmed from a complaint from Sam Armenio, who told police on Nov. 4 he was at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Bossier City when someone in a white Chevy Tahoe pulled behind him and flashed red and blue lights. The driver made contact with Armenio, telling him he was a police officer.
Armenio said he questioned the driver, who drove off and into Shreveport. Armenio caught part of the incident on his cellphone.
On Nov. 17, Warren wrote in the affidavit for an arrest warrant that he talked to Armenio to verify the description of the driver. Armenio said it was a black male in his 40s with a dark complexion.
“I told Sam that the original report indicated the suspect was a white male. Sam clarified that the suspect was a black male,” Warren wrote.
The affidavit details efforts Warren made to identify the Tahoe’s driver using the license plate number pulled from a license plate reader at Airline and Beene Boulevard. Warren connected it to a dealer tag that had a history of being used on multiple white Tahoes.
The registered owner of the tag was BMD Motivations. Warren couldn’t reach anyone there but received a call from a man saying he was the company owner He said Jackson was his former partner and might have bought the Tahoe from an auction.
Warren further traced the Tahoe to Jackson and Alpha Omega Auto Sales. Jackson was affiliated with both companies.
Warren learned the governor would be at a mayoral campaign event on Nov. 29 so on a hunch he went there and found the Tahoe, a former police vehicle, in the parking lot. It had a “thin blue line flag” on the back driver’s side and lighting attachments on the rear.
A man Warren identified as Jackson was seen getting into the Tahoe. Warren introduced himself and informed Jackson about the investigation.
Jackson said the tag belonged to BMD Motivations, of which he was the former owner. Jackson said the license tag goes on multiple vehicles that are for sale.
Warren said Jackson asked him how he knew he’d be at the event. “I advised Steven that I was a detective and that’s my job,” Warren wrote.
Contact information was shared to set up a time to further discuss the investigation. When Jackson had not contacted Warren by Dec. 6, Warren requested state police create a six-person photographic lineup and include Jackson’s photo.
Armenio was shown the lineup and picked out Jackson. “This is the guy that tried to pull me over,” Armenio wrote on the photograph.
Warren reviewed the initial report prepared by Officer Morris. He made note of additional comments made between Armenio and Jackson during their interaction.
Armenio told Morris the Tahoe was blocking the entire drive of the restaurant. The driver rolled down his window and looked at him “crazy.” Armenio said he drove around the Tahoe then the driver pulled up behind him and hit the lights.
Armenio said the man asked him if he was in a hurry and he answered he was. Armenio said the man started “whaling off” and said “I’m an off-duty cop.”
Armenio asked him what agency he worked for and the man said, “state police.” Armenio told him he was going to call someone he knew there. That’s when the man “bolted,” Armenio said.
Warren’s affidavit details three dates when either Jackson or his attorney were no-shows for meetings to discuss the investigation. So, Warren obtained an arrest warrant.
In his emailed statement following his plea, Jackson tried to put the blame on someone else. Jackson said he was the owner of an independent car dealership and said he let someone test drive a vehicle “who turned out to be a bad actor.”
The DA’s office offered Jackson a plea, which he accepted. He could have defended himself in court, the office said.
The DA’s case file also includes a list of dates, times and photographs of Jackson’s Tahoe as it is captured on the license plate reader at Airline and Beene.
And there’s a list of outgoing and incoming cell phone calls on Jackson’s cell phone at the time and date the incident with Armenio took place. The record identifies the female to whom he was talking. It’s the same woman who filed a restraining order against Jackson in early January – just two months after the run-in with Armenio.