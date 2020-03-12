SHREVEPORT, La. - On Wednesday Mar. 11, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency in the state of Louisiana related to COVID-19.
KTBS 3 received a number of notifications regarding closures and cancellations of schools, major events and important local municipality service changes on Thursday, Mar. 12.
We are expecting this list to grow, and as our newsroom continues to new receive information, we'll provide updates of cancellations and closures in the ArkLaTex:
Local Schools in the ArkLaTex:
- Broken Bow ISD cancels classes for Friday, Mar. 13; School is scheduled to resume Monday, Mar. 23.
- Southfield School closes Monday, Mar. 16 to Friday, Mar. 27; Southfield's faculty is scheduled to meet Monday to prepare online learning for students, which will be provided Tuesday, Mar. 17 to Friday, Mar. 20.
- All spring sports competition by teams in the Southland Conference, which includes Northwestern State University, will be canceled through March 30. Additional information on the possible scheduling of athletic events on future dates will be provided as it becomes available.
Local Municipality Service Changes:
- Shreveport City Marshal's Office Amnesty Day postponed until further notice
- City of Shreveport cancels all SPAR youth league games and Senior & Adult Activities
