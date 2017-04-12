ONCE (A NEW MUSICAL) April 13
VENUE:STRAND THEATRE
ADDRESS: 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:8:00 PM to 10:00 PM
PRICE:$72.50; $59.50; $42.50
PHONE:(318) 226-8555
WEBSITE:www.thestrandtheatre.com
EMAIL:boxoffice@thestrandtheatre.com
Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, "Once" is a truly original Broadway experience. It tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who’s about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grow, his music soars to powerful new heights – but their unlikely connection turns out to be more complex than your everyday romance.Emotionally captivating and breathtaking, "Once" draws you in from the very first note and never lets you go. One of the songs, “Falling Slowly,” won the Academy Awards for Best Song for the movie version of this powerful story.
ARTSPACE ARTIST STUDIO EXHIBITION APRIL 6 - MAY 13, 2017
- VENUE: ARTSPACE
- ADDRESS: 710 Texas Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- RECURRENCE: Recurring weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
- TIME:10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- PRICE: Free
- PHONE:3186736535
- WEBSITE:artspaceshreveport.com
- EMAIL:casey@shrevearts.org
Most artists “live their work,” but we all need balance in our lives—a little space or separation between work and all the rest. An artists’ studio is where the magic happens--the conjuring place for new art. During April Culture Crush, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) is awarding seven Northwest Louisiana artists the opportunity to create their own studio space in artspace to create, work, demonstrate and sell their art to the public.
The seven artists chosen include Lisandra T. Di Liberto Brown, Eric Francis, Sarah Joy Lewis, James Marks, Sherry Tamburo, Robert Trudeau and Kathryn Usher. Each of them has a separate and unique style. One is a fiber artist and views the world in textured and deconstructed layers. Another, after working with Soundsuit Artist Nick Cave, is now creating sculptural and jewelry forms. One is a sketcher who has set out most recently to imagine and render the characters of the Bayou State whose faces, figures and postures in their material poverty and soulful splendor touch him. And yet another paints whimsical red-winged cows that remind her of her home in Puerto Rico
But why does SRAC feel such a need to facilitate this juncture in the advancement of Northwest Louisiana’s Professional Arts Community?
“There is a need for piloting artist studios in Northwest Louisiana to understand the level to which they will serve as the backbone for the continued commitment to authenticity, community, creativity and sustainability in the development of Shreveport Common,” explained Pam Atchison, SRAC executive director. “SRAC has awarded NWLA professional artists the opportunity to design their own studio space at artspace to give them an idea of what it takes to operate and manage a studio on a daily basis and to give the public an opportunity to experience what happens in an artist studio. Artspace is the perfect location for the artist studios because its mission from the outset has been to support the creation, exhibition, and presentation of all arts,” added Atchison.
Though some might argue artists do not “need” a studio, for many it affirms and confirms that they are a professional artist. It is uplifting in a psychological way. And to your public and the community, artists studios say that we are truly an art community—a place where people will travel to see art and where the economy is bolstered by the revenue that art and art events produce. If we value art, we must value our artists. SRAC hopes that by awarding these first artist studios at artspace, they will be raising the community's awareness of artists’ workspace as an important element in the continued development of the arts neighborhood of Shreveport Common.
"Each of the seven artists who will have studios in artspace from April 6 to May 13 has such different processes that it will make for fascinating viewing by the public as we progress on our pieces. For me personally, one of the advantages of being awarded the studio is the ability to design my own space. After working with Nick Cave and discovering high-density polyethylene (HDPE) as an art material, I've been interested in seeing how large I can go when building textile sculptures. The tall walls in artspace will be ideal for bold fluorescent experiments."
An artist studio is usually a private sanctum, but during April Culture Crush, the public gets a rare opportunity for a sneak peek. Studios will open for the first time on the evening of Culture Crush 5 on April 6 and will remain open until May 13. Every Thursday evening the artist's studios will be open late for sales and artists demonstrations from 5:30 p.m. To 7:30 p.m. Don’t miss it!
POCKET CHANGE APRIL 14 - APRIL 15, 2017
- VENUE:SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- ADDRESS: 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- RECURRENCE: Recurring daily
- TIME:6:00 PM to 9:30 PM
- PRICE: Free
Pocket Change has established itself as one of the most popular bands in the area by playing music that is described as "Southern fried, Texas-style, blues funk-rock." The bands musical influences are many and varied, ranging from classic rock to blues, folk, and soul.
This Saturday, April 15, Works In Progress Louisiana will host a new business development workshop for North Louisiana creative professionals: "How to Start a Creative Business."
https://www.worksinprogresslouisiana.com/workshop-registration
The workshop will be held at Cohab from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM.
Diane Rothery, Accountant, will be our instructor. Attendees will receive valuable handouts, and Diane will answer all your creative business start-up questions.This workshop is ideal for performing artists, musicians, filmmakers, designers, and literary, visual and culinary professionals who live/work in North Louisiana.
Cost: $10.00 per person
Register and pay here, or RSVP to this email & pay at the door.
Agenda
Demystify the process of starting your own creative business. Learn the facts about:
Articles of Incorporation
Business plans (basic overview)
EINs
What type of corporation will you be: C corp, S corp, nonprofit, etc.?
Nonprofit vs for-profit: filing for IRS nonprofit status + fiscal sponsorships
LDR & sales taxes
Occupational licenses
Payroll taxes
Income taxes on grants (even if you're not incorporated!)
FICA/Social Security/unemployment
Home office or not?
Business expenses: what can be deducted & what cannot
Banking
Business insurance
153RD ANNIVERSARY BATTLE OF MANSFIELD AND PLEASANT HILL PROGRAMS April 15
- ADDRESS: 15149 Hwy 175 Mansfield, LA 71052
- TIME:11:00 AM to 3:30 PM
- PRICE:$4 per person; seniors 62 and over and children 12 and under are admitted free.
- PHONE:(318) 872-1474
- WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
- EMAIL:mansfield_int@crt.la.gov
Mansfield State Historic Site will commemorate the Civil War battles of Mansfield and Pleasant Hill on Saturday, April 15. A walking tour of the Mansfield Battlefield will be offered at 11 a.m. and a presentation on the battle of Pleasant Hill will be held in the theater at 2 p.m.
EGG DYING AND EGG-CELLENT APPETIZERS WITH THE EASTER BUNNY APRIL 15, 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- ADDRESS: 1380 E 70th St Shreveport, LA 71105
- TIME:11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- PRICE: Free
- PHONE:(318) 462-9895
- WEBSITE:www.wholefoodsmarket.com
- EMAIL:jessica.madison@wholefoods.com
That's right, the Easter Bunny is visitng Whole Foods Market! Come take a picture with the Easter Bunny, sample some egg-celent appetizers, and dye an Easter egg with our all-natural food coloring. This free event will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or while supplies last. We can't wait to see you here!
LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS SPRING PARADE APRIL 15, 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE: LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS
- ADDRESS: 540 Boardwalk Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- TIME:4:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- PRICE :Free
- PHONE:(318) 752-1455
- WEBSITE:www.louisianaboardwalk.com
- EMAIL:adavis@woodmont.com
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets and Cumulus Radio are hosting our 2nd Annual Spring Parade throughout the Boardwalk. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott and end at Bass Pro Shops. Local schools, Shriners, the Easter Bunny and many more will be there! Wear your favorite Easter Bonnet and join us! If your organization would like to participate, contact adavis@woodmont.com for more details.
SATURDAY IN THE SQUARE WITH REBIRTH BRASS BAND APRIL 15, 2017
- VENUE:FATTY ARBUCKLES PUB
- ADDRESS: 450 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:5:00 PM
- PRICE: Free
- PHONE:(318) 459-1448
- WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
Fatty Arbuckles in downtown Shreveport presents a free, all-ages concert featuring the legendary Rebirth Brass Band as well as Ouro Boar and Slydell and The Slippery Slope on Saturday, April 15. There will be several food trucks, boiled crawfish from Fatty Arbuckles, t-shirts and draft beer. Sound by Andrew Kirschman Audio.
The live music line-up is as follows:
5:30p-7:30p Syldell and the Slippery Slope
8:00p-9:30p Ouro Boar
10:00-12:00a Rebirth Brass Band
This free concert is sponsored by Fatty Arbuckles and the City of Shreveport.