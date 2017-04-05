SHREVEPUNK FASHION AND ART SHOW APRIL 7, 2017
- VENUE:601 SPRING EVENT CENTER
- ADDRESS: 601 Spring St Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- PRICE:$25-$75
- PHONE:(318) 268-3011
- WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
The time is near for our 3rd annual FASHION SHOW and we're bursting at the seams to announce this year's theme, SHREVEPUNK! Don't miss this evening featuring LOCAL FASHION INNOVATORS as they reveal RIVETING DESIGNS created for just for you! Experience in person some of the most inspiring POST-WAR, DECO designs and accessories in the Ark-La-Tex, all available for purchase directly off the runway. ALSO, we're excited to share that we have expanded and moved this event to 601 Spring and will also be featuring our first ever FASHION MARKETPLACE! We have a limited amount of VIP TICKETS for $75 and GEN. ADMISSION for $25 ON SALE NOW!! Customers who visit in person will be given precedence over those who call to purchase tickets over the phone. We'll see you all on the runway and thank you for all that you do!!
RUNWAY DESIGNERS:
Bonnie Ferguson of Pastry Moon
Cookie DuBois of Cookie DuBois Clothing
Regina Brickett of SubtleTees Junk Jewels
Derick Jones of Vessel Vintage
Melanie Scarlett of Scarlett Proverbs
KSCL SOUNDSCAPE MUSIC FESTIVAL APRIL 7, 2017
ADDRESS: 2911 Centenary Blvd Shreveport, LA 71104
TIME: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
PRICE: Free
PHONE: (318) 869-5297
WEBSITE: www.facebook.com EMAIL:
KSCL 91.3 FM on the campus of Centenary College of Louisiana invites the public to the14th annual KSCL 91.3 FM music festival, 6-10 p.m., Friday, April 7. Admission is free. The event will take place at the Hargrove Memorial Band Shell located at the center of campus. There will be performances by local musicians as well as Centenary's improv group, Alan's Hot Tub. Ki Mexico's food truck will be set up and Centenary students get 2 free tacos with a student ID. If you're a local artist interested in performing at this festival, feel free to make a post in the official Facebook event! The audience favorite will receive a $200 Visa Gift card.
Join us for an exciting evening of gaming to support the mission and projects of Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet! Only 150 tickets will be sold. The last ticket drawn wins $1,000 cash! Every ticket will be drawn with cash prizes to every 25th ticket drawn and pick-your-prize winners throughout the event! We'll be posting all pick-your-prize items on this event page, so check back often to see our fabulous selection of prizes donated by local businesses!
Tickets are $75.00 each and include dinner and event entry for two and one raffle* entry. All tickets must be purchased by April 1st. No tickets will be available at the door. Any unsold raffle entries will be available to pre-sold ticket holders the night of the event, first come first served, for $25.00 each.
Cash prizes** are as follows:
$1,000 to 150th ticket drawn***
$250 to 125th ticket drawn
$200 to 100th ticket drawn
$150 to 75th ticket drawn
$100 to 50th ticket drawn
$75 to 25th ticket drawn
***final four and final two have the option to split the grand prize
**cash prizes may be reduced if all tickets are not sold
*raffle tickets valued at $25.00
50/50 and second chance drawings thoughout the night. Dinner includes non-alcoholic beverages. Cash bar available. Must be 21 years old to purchase a ticket. Must be 21 years old to attend the event.Call the SMB office at 318-221-8500 to purchase tickets. SMB Board members will also be selling tickets.
Friday at 6:30 PM - 11 PM
April 7 – April 8
Apr 7 at 7:30 PM to Apr 8 at 10 PM
http://www.robinsonfilmcenter.org/5yearsfilmprize/
The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier is excited to announce the inaugural Shotgun Shells and Southern Belles Clay Shoot! It will take place on April 8, 2017 at Los Paloma. Registration and breakfast begin at 8:00, the shoot starts at 9:00, and lunch will be served at 11:30.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.jlsb.org/clay-shoot/.
Slow Food Crawfish Boil 2017 is on! The Chefs Clay (Clay Nelson and Clay Walker) will dazzle us again this year with their fine boil acumen. Get your fill of Louisiana crawfish, with the usual accompaniments - corn, potatoes - and who knows where they will go from there (years past we have seen mushrooms, green beans, artichokes, pineapples, even whole chickens!)
This event is BYOB, though we'll have water available.
$25 general admission
$20 Slow Food Members (discount code sent to email on file)
Limited tickets available and sales end 4/6/17 so don't dilly dally! Click the tickets link above to buy yours today
KEITH HORTON BAND APRIL 7-8, 2017
- VENUE:SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- ADDRESS: 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- RECURRENCE: Recurring daily
- TIME:6:00 PM to 9:30 PM
- PRICE: Free
The Keith Horton Band is a blues and rock jam band known for their guitar riffs, solid grooves, and soulful style. This four-piece jam ensemble is known for their riveting live performances. With the Keith Horton Band, no two shows are ever the same.
MAYDAY BY MIDNIGHT APRIL7-8 2017
- VENUE:SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- ADDRESS: 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- RECURRENCE: Recurring daily
- TIME:10:00 PM to 2:00 AM
- PRICE:Free
Mayday by Midnight is one of the Mid-South's hottest bands! They electrify audiences everywhere. This versatile and dynamic group can cover a wide range of music. Playing a mix of current hits, hip hop, rock, disco, country, and all-time favorites, Mayday at Midnight is sure to please!
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY: AN EVENING WITH THE BLADE FAMILY APRIL 8 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE:SHREVEPORT RIVERVIEW THEATER
- ADDRESS: 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- PRICE:$20 to $65
- PHONE:(318) 222-7496
- WEBSITE:www.shreveportsymphony.com
- EMAIL:lchambers@shreveportsymphony.com
Join Michael Butterman, conductor, for the Willis-Knighton Masterworks Series. This feel-good event will celebrate the musical and community achievements of the Blade Family, and will include newly created orchestral arrangements, two generations of Blade Family performers, Brian Blade’s Fellowship Band, and “The Hallelujah Train.” “He’s widely acknowledged as one of the best jazz drummers in the world. But he’s also a singer-songwriter; a session man for Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell; the son of a singing preacher man from Louisiana.” ~NPR
WINGS OVER THE RED WITH THE EAA CHAPTER 343 & THE YOUNG EAGLES APRIL 8, 2017
- VENUE: SHREVEPORT DOWNTOWN AIRPORT
- ADDRESS: 1550 Airport Dr Shreveport, LA 71107
- TIME:9:30 AM
- PRICE: Free
- PHONE:(318) 562-1234
- EMAIL:tina@sportcloud9cafe.com
We are inviting the general public to bring yourselves and children for this event! Come and experience the dream of flying as the Young Eagles get to share their passion of flying. Cloud 9 Cafe will have hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, cookies, and drinks available for purchase in the patio area. Sit and eat while watching this great event. More info about the Young Eagles Program:
The Young Eagles event is about introducing kids to aviation.The EAA Young Eagles program was launched in 1992 to give interested young people, ages 8 - 17, an opportunity to go flying in a general aviation airplane. These flights are offered free of charge and are made possible through the generosity of EAA member volunteers.
EVERY CHILD READY TO READ April 8
- VENUE:SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER
- ADDRESS: 820 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:9:30 AM to 10:15 AM
- PRICE: Free
- PHONE:(318) 424-3466
- WEBSITE:www.sciport.org
- EMAIL:enews@sciport.org
Parents of children 5 and under can join POP and Shreve Memorial Library staff the second Saturday of every month through August for Every Child Ready to Read, a free workshop to encourage reading for kids ages 5 and under. Parents will learn to engage with their children through simple daily activities to ensure he or she is developing early literacy skills.
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA MASTER GARDENERS SPRING PLANT SALE APRIL 8, 2017
- ADDRESS: 3101 Fairfield Ave. Shreveport, LA 71104
- TIME:8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- PRICE: Free
- PHONE:(318) 698-0010
- WEBSITE:www.lsuagcenter.com
- EMAIL:mtwiener@comcast.net
Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will hold their annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Randle T. Moore Center, located at the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Kings Highway. There will be a wide selection of perennials, shade plants, unique vines, and fragrant herbs for sale. In addition, many varieties of native plants grown by Master Gardeners will also be available. Some of these include hydrangea, Louisiana iris, angel trumpet, Confederate rose, and morning glory tree. Our local horticulturist will be available to answer any questions about plant identification, diagnosing plant problems, insects, diseases and weeds and how to control them. Samples for identification should be fresh and placed in plastic bags or containers. Proceeds from the plant sale fund future Master Gardener projects and help promote the Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the community.
For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318)698-0010 or www.lsuagcenter.com/nwlamg.
NWLA ARTISTS' STUDIOS TOUR APRIL 7 - APRIL 9, 2017
- VENUE:SHREVEPORT REGIONAL ARTS COUNCIL (SRAC) / CENTRAL ARTSTATION
- ADDRESS: 801 Crockett St
- PRICE:Free
- PHONE:(318) 673-6500
- WEBSITE:www.shrevearts.org
- EAIL:casey@shrevearts.org
It’s a long and winding road to make it to all of the artists’ studios across Northwest Louisiana, and April Culture Crush month is your chance to take that road less traveled for an up-close look at how an artist works. The Shreveport Regional Arts Council has mapped out a trail for you to see behind the scenes and into the working environments of almost 50 artists from Ruston, Minden, Homer, Shreveport and Bossier City on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 7-9.
All studios will have a bright sign announcing the host site.
HOW TO TOUR
1. TRAVEL BY CAR: Check out the interactive map to all studios with dates/times for openings at shrevearts.org (coming soon)
2. TRAVEL BY BIKE: The Saturday artists’ studio tours are all easily accessible by bike from artspace to the Bossier Arts Council’s East Bank Gallery.
3. TRAVEL BY TROLLEY: Sip, snack, chat, and compare notes with collectors, critics, and friends on an artists’ studios trolley tour.
BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY APRIL 8, 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE:WYNDHAM GARDEN SHREVEPORT
- ADDRESS: 1419 E 70th St Shreveport, LA 71105-4925
- TIME:8:00 AM to 11:00 AM
- PRICE:$20
- PHONE:(504) 523-7325
- WEBSITE:www.eventbrite.com
Easterseals Louisiana presents the first “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny” on April 8 in Shreveport, La., at the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Come out for a pancake breakfast, fun games, arts and crafts, and a photo with the 'real' Easter Bunny! Holley's Hopping Habitat will be there with live bunnies, too! It will be a morning of fun, all for a good cause - helping us raise money and awareness for EasterSeals Louisiana and their disability services across the state of Louisiana. A big thank you to Lauve's Pediatric Day Health Care for joining us on our mission and sponsoring this special event for our community! Without the help of our friends and neighbors that share the same passions, the ESL mission wouldn't be possible!
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA AT A.C.STEERE PARK APRIL 8, 2017
VENUE: A.C. STEERE PARK
ADDRESS: 4009 Youree Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
TIME: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
PRICE: Free
PHONE: (318) 698-6000
WEBSITE: aneca.org
EMAIL: emmae@aneca.org
Recognized as the most “ginormous” and free community egg hunt in town, there will also be photos with the Easter Bunny, food trucks, a petting zoo, and more family fun than you could ever imagine. In addition, ANECA will be introducing its gnewest member of the team, Gnick the Gnome.
EASTER EGGS-TRAVAGANZA APRIL 8, 2017
- VENUE:SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER
- ADDRESS: 820 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- PRICE: Free with LSSC admission
- PHONE:(318) 424-3466
- WEBSITE:www.sciport.org
- EMAIL:enews@sciport.org
Join us at Sci-Port for some Easter fun.
Parachuting Egg Drop, 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
Can you parachute your egg to safety?
Natural Easter Egg Dyes, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Use some kitchen chemistry to dye an egg the natural way!
Eggs-cellent Experiments, Noon, 2 and 4 p.m.
A demonstration of different experiments using common Easter-themed items.
Tinkering Station, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m
Join us in the Solarium for an engaging mix of open-ended challenges. Design, build, explore and create! Create a method to safely deliver an egg to an empty basket, and launch an egg in our trebuchet!
Chocolate Bunny Dissections
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Join us at our mobile laboratory to see what goes into a chocolate bunny.
AMERICAN ROSE CENTER 17TH ANNUAL EGG HUNT & LADYBUG RELEASE APRIL 8, 2017
- VENUE:AMERICAN ROSE CENTER
- ADDRESS: 8877 Jefferson Paige Rd Shreveport, LA 71119
- TIME:10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- PRICE:$5 per person/$20 per carload
- PHONE:(318) 938-5402
Celebrate with us at the 17th Annual Spring Egg Hunt and Ladybug Release at the American Rose Center. Gates open at 10 a.m. $5 per person/$20 per carload. Fun and games for kids of all ages. Hunts will be at 11 a.m. for 1-2, 11:30 a.m. for 3-4, 1 p.m. for 5-7, 1:30 p.m. for 8-10. We will release 27,000 ladybugs at noon. Food will be available for purchase on grounds. Please come out and enjoy the gardens in bloom!
ARK-LA-TEX AMBASSADORS BBQ COOK-OFF APRIL 8, 2017
- VENUE:FESTIVAL PLAZA
- ADDRESS: 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:12:15 PM to 10:00 PM
- PRICE:$10
- PHONE:(318) 865-5555
- WEBSITE:arklatexambassadors.com
The Ark-La-Tex Ambassadors BBQ Cook-Off will be held, 12:15-5 p.m., on Saturday, April 8 at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. This barbecue competition attracts top competition barbecue teams from across the South. Barbecue lovers who pay admission to the festival may sample ribs, brisket, chicken and more while enjoying games for kids, a festive atmosphere and family activities. There will be a rib-eating contest at 3 p.m. - rib-eating contest participants can sign up to participate online. There will also be a kids' cooking competition taking place during the event; participants can sign-up to participate online. Adult admission is $10 and paid admission allows guests to sample barbecue and cast a vote in the prestigious People's Choice Award competition. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under. Proceeds from the BBQ Cook-off will go towards the Ark-La-Tex Ambassadors’ college scholarship essay contest for Ark-LA-Tex high school seniors.
ANIMANIA APRIL 8 - APRIL 9, 2017
- ADDRESS: 2001 Airline Drive Bossier City, LA 71111
- RECURRENCE: Recurring daily
- TIME:10:00 AM to 10:00 PM
- PRICE: Free
- PHONE:(318) 746-4876
- WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
A free, two-day anime fan event, ANIMANIA! returns to 2nd & Charles book store in Bossier City, April 8-9, 2017. The event will take place, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., each day and will include cosplay contests, a Pokemon battle live action role play (LARP), anime trivia contests, a Super Smash Bros. tournament, appearances by well-known voice actors from the world of video games and anime, and much more. There will also be lots of vendors selling original, anime-related works of art.
RRSRA 44TH ANNUAL STREET ROD REUNION APRIL 7 - APRIL 8, 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE:BOOMTOWN CASINO & HOTEL
- ADDRESS: 300 Riverside Dr Bossier City, LA 71111
- RECURRENCE: Recurring daily
- TIME: Friday 4-7 PM; Saturday 8 AM-5 PM
- PRICE:$30 before April 3, $35 day of show, Free for spectators
- PHONE:(318) 746-0711
- WEBSITE:redriverstreetrod.com
Each year the RRSRA celebrates by hosting the region's largest car show, the RRSRA Annual Street Rod Reunion. Proceeds are donated to select community recipients. More than $30,000 has been contributed to Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission during the last three reunions alone.
The reunions continue to provide car owners a beautiful and entertaining forum to enjoy and share their craftsmanship with each other while seeing and participating in area attractions. Operating costs for the reunions are kept to a minimum by using volunteer work from club members and services contributed by sponsors. Funds come from many sources: business sponsors, car entry fees, auction items, club members, and T-shirt and concession donations. The 2017 reunion is April 7-8, 2017. Early registration is $30. Registration at the door is $35.
WHAT THE FUNK APRIL 7 - APRIL 8, 2017
- VENUE:DIAMONDJACKS CASINO AND HOTEL
- ADDRESS: 711 Diamondjacks Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- RECURRENCE:Recurring daily
- TIME:10:00 PM to 1:00 AM
- PRICE:Free
- WEBSITE:www.diamondjacks.com
What the Funk is a Louisiana-based cover band specializing in rock, old school, R&B, 80s, funk, and soul cover tunes. What the Funk is all about having fun and getting people on their feet. What the Funk is guaranteed to deliver a good time!
Come see What the Funk. at Diamondjacks.
SCOTTISH TARTAN FESTIVAL APRIL 8, 2017
- ADDRESS: 224 Hwy 518 Highway 79 & LA 518 Minden, LA 71055
- TIME:10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- PRICE:$3 - $7
- PHONE:318-393-2693.
- WEBSITE:visitwebster.net
- EMAIL:scottishsociety@gmail.com
This annual event celebrates Scottish culture and heritage through:
- Living History
- Exhibits
- Scottish Cattle Herding
- Demonstration of the Highland Games
- Gaelic Language Seminar
- Irish Stepdancing
- Bagpipe Music
There will be a dog show competition, a children's area with story-telling and hayride, blacksmith, one-mile Celtic run, clan tents, genealogy, Scottish Highland beef burgers, and music, music, music! Also new this year is the Outlander Village. $7 Adults; $3 Children 12-6; Children under 6 free.
PACE PRIDE IN THE PARK APRIL 8, 2017
- VENUE:BETTY VIRGINIA PARK ADDRESS: 3901 Fairfield Ave Enter on Ockley Dr./ Line Ave. Shreveport, LA 71106
- TIME:10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- PRICE: Free
- WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
PACE, NW Louisiana's primary advocacy organization for the LGBT community, invites everyone to join us in celebrating LGBT Pride at our annual Pride in the Park family picnic. The picnic is being moved from June to April 8 this year to avoid the summer heat! Bring a picnic lunch or cash to purchase food from Jester's Catering. Beer will be available for purchase from The Korner Lounge (cash only). Water will be provided. This festive, fun family event will feature an Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Themed T-Shirt Contest, Easter Themed Best Basket Contest, Doggy Style Show, and Drag Race. Free and open to everyone!!
DWIGHT YOAKAM APRIL 8, 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE:MARGARITAVILLE RESORT CASINO
- ADDRESS:
- 777 Margaritaville Way
Bossier City, LA 71111
- TIME:8:00 PM
- PRICE:$50-$200
- PHONE:(855) 346-2489
- WEBSITE:www.margaritavillebossiercity.com
Country music superstar Dwight Yoakam will perform at Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. Yoakam is currently touring in support of his latest album, "Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars..." from 2016. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available at the Margaritaville Retail Store.
WINE & SWINE April 9
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE: WINE COUNTRY BISTRO
- ADDRESS: 4800 Line Ave Shreveport, LA 71106
- TIME:3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
- PRICE:$85 per person
- WEBSITE:www.eventbrite.com
The 2017 Wine & Swine Festival will be held Sunday, April 9, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Wine Country Bistro, 4800 Line Avenue in Shreveport. The wildly popular festival, now in its 9th year, delivers delicious porcine creations to enjoy while sipping newly discovered vintages and much more. From the mountain of artisan cheese to the never-ending platters of charbroiled oysters, the sell-out crowds that attend this fête year after year come prepared for over-indulgence. It’s almost too much. Almost.
Chef Anthony Felan will prepare the swine for its all-day roast and keep it company while its skin crisps and its juices drip. A variety of sauces, savory and sweet, inspired by flavors from Louisiana to the Orient, vie for the attention of diners carrying plates piled high with roast pig, as if they were judges in a saucy beauty contest. And while the main event is undoubtedly the swine, Chef Anthony gives more than a passing thought to his Southern barbeque-inspired side dishes to round out the meal.
Tickets for the 2017 Wine & Swine Festival are $85 and can be purchased at Wine Country Bistro, Wine Country Bottle Shops, online at JasonBradyRestaurantGroup.com or by calling 318-219-3330. Each guest receives a limited edition Wine & Swine t-shirt with a unique design introduced each year, and an etched wine glass with the Wine & Swine logo.
This year’s event will feature some of our chef friends from around the country dishing out their favorite fare. Live Music from Easy Money.
About Wine Country Bistro:
Wine Country Bistro is as approachable as a cold glass of rosé on a hot Louisiana day, but don’t let the laid-back atmosphere fool you. We take our wines and our food very seriously. Chef Anthony Felan spends a lot of time thinking about the food his kitchen prepares for you – where it was grown, who handled it, whether it’s at its peak – so that you only need to focus on which craving to satisfy. But is it really possible to spend too much time thinking about food? Not in Louisiana, not at Wine Country Bistro. What some may call obsession, we call passion and attention to detail.
The same high standards we keep for our food at the Bistro is matched by the selections we present to you at the Bottle Shop. We bring the world to Shreveport by offering the largest selection of fine wines and artisan cheeses in the area. We develop relationships with our winemakers. Understanding their processes and philosophies makes us better at finding exactly the right bottle for you to take home, or enjoy with your meal at the Bistro.
Wine Country Bistro, located at 4800 Line Ave in Shreveport, La., is open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.. We have a Bottle Shop in Shreveport located at 608 Absinthe Court that is open Monday through Saturday noon-8 p.m. Visit us at www.JasonBradyRestaurantGroup.com or follow us on Facebook.
JEFFERSON, TEXAS
WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
April 7-9, 2017
AUNTIE SKINNER'S RIVERBOAT CLUB & RESTAURANT
Friday: "Karaoke" @ 9 pm - 1am;
Saturday: "Gypsy Creek" @ 9pm - Close
Location: 107 W. Austin St. (903) 665-7121; http://auntieskinners.com/ www.facebook.com/AuntieSkinners/
DIAMOND "B" FRANCHISE: CAJUN RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR
Wednesday: Steak Special @ 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm;
Thursday: "Karaoke" @ 8pm Karaoke Contest Practice Night
Friday: " Mic Night On the Bayou Karaoke Contest" @ 8pm
Saturday: "Live Music" @ 8:00 pm
Location: 124 Austin St. (903) 665-9200
https://www.facebook.com/The-Franchise-Cajun-Restaurant-Sports-Bar-1579792025568163
KNIGHTLIGHT WINE TAVERN & OLDE WORLD RESTAURANT
Friday: "Shelby Ballenger" @ 7:00 pm (No cover)
Saturday: "Winston Hall" @ 7:00 pm (No cover)
Location: 202 N. Walnut St. (903) 665-8546
www.knightlighttheater.com ; Richard@knightlighttheater.com
TOURS & ATTRACTIONS IN & AROUND JEFFERSON
BAYOU BOAT TOURS
Tuesday-Saturday Hours: 12 noon & 2pm Call for Reservations
Adults: $10.00, Children under 12: $5.00
200 Bayou, Jefferson, TX
(903) 665-2222 www.jeffersonbayoutours.com
BIG CYPRESS TOURS OF CADDO LAKE
Daily Tours of Caddo Lake - (24 ft pontoon boat)
Call for appointment - (903) 570-3319
$75.00 minimum; Adults: $25, Children 7-15: $15, Under 7: Free
449 Cypress Dr., Uncertain, TX (903) 570-3319
EXCELSIOR HOUSE HOTEL & JAY GOULD RAILCAR TOUR
211 W. Austin
Hotel Tours & Jay Gould Rail-car Tours: Daily @ 1:00 pm
Excelsior House Tour - $8.00 Jay Gould Rail-car Tour - $5.00
(903) 665-2513 Call to confirm tour times www.theexcelsiorhouse.com
HISTORIC JEFFERSON RAILWAY
* OFFICE OPEN WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY FROM 11AM-2PM*
Depot opens at 11:00 on Saturday
Saturdays @ 12:30pm, 2:30pm & 4:30pm
$12 plus tax, children under 6 are free
Historic Jefferson Railway recreates the Golden Era of railroading aboard an antique gas-powered locomotive with narrated historical day trains.
Ride in the beautiful enclosed coach or enjoy the excellent view of the ride along the river in the open-canopied observation cars.
Location: 400 E. Austin; 866-398-2038,
903-742-2041; www.JeffersonRailway.com ; info@JeffersonRailway.com
HOUSE OF THE SEASONS HISTORIC HOME TOUR
409 S. Alley
Daily @ 11:00 am ($10.00 per person) *By Appointment* 4 person minimum
(903) 665-8000 www.houseoftheseasons.com
JEFFERSON FLEA MARKET
Friday & Saturday - First and Third Weekends Every Month
Friday & Saturday - 8am-5pm
Location: 213 W. Broadway (Hwy 49W)
www.jeffersonfleamarket.net (903) 431-0043 jeffersonfleamarket@yahoo.com
JEFFERSON HISTORICAL MUSEUM
223 W. Austin
Daily @ 9:30 am - 4:30 pm
6-12 yrs - $3.00; 13-17 yrs - $4.00; 18-61 - $7.00; 62 & Over - $5.00
R.D. MOSES T & P MODEL RAILWAY
223 W. Austin (Located behind the Jefferson Historical Museum)
Monday-Thursday @ 11:00 am & 2:00 pm
Friday-Saturday @ 9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Sunday @ 12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
(903) 665-2775 www.jeffersonmuseum.com
LONESTAR CARRIAGE COMPANY OF JEFFERSON, TEXAS
Horse drawn carriage rides. Historic Tours, Romantic Rides, Grand Adventure Tours, Moonlight Excursions, and special events. Every Friday and Saturday and other days by appointment.
Cinderella carriage available. Large groups welcome. Call for reservations.
222 W. Austin St. Jefferson, Texas 75657
(903) 926-8216 www.jeffersontexascarriage.com
SINGLETON'S VIRGINIA CROSS HISTORIC HOME TOUR
401 Soda St.
Saturdays @ 1:00 pm ($7.00 per person)
Call for additional dates & times
(903) 665-3938 www.virginiacross.com