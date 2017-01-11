KREWE OF SOBEK BAL JAN 13, 2017
ADDRESS: 400 Caddo St Shreveport, LA 71109
TIME:6:00 PM
PRICE:$80
WEBSITE:www.kreweofsobek.org
The Krewe of Sobekwill pr esents its royal court during the tableau, which begins at 8 p.m. Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. There will be music and a cash bar. Tickets cost $80.
KREWE OF SOBEK PARADE JAN 14, 2017
ADDRESS: 3701 Hudson Ave Shreveport, LA 71109
TIME:1:00 PM
PRICE: Free
PHONE:(318) 222-0132
WEBSITE:www.kreweofsobek.org
The Krewe of Sobek is dedicated to bringing the time-honored traditions and experience of Mardi Gras in the Queensborough neighborhood. The krewe has been around for 13 years and their goal has always been to support organizations that provide a helpful hand to those in need in the community.
The parade will begin, 1 p.m., at the State Fair of Louisiana Fairgrounds. Here is the route:
Exit the State Fairgrounds onto Greenwood Road head west; right turn, head north on Mertis Street; right turn, head east on Lakeshore; right turn, head south on Missouri Street back to the State Fairgrounds.
THE MUSIC OF JOURNEY WITH THE SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY JAN 14
VENUE: SHREVEPORT RIVERVIEW THEATER
ADDRESS: 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
PRICE:$25 to $75
PHONE:(318) 222-7496
WEBSITE:www.shreveportsymphony.com
EMAIL:lchambers@shreveportsymphony.com
THE ORIGINAL HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 2017 JANUARY 14, 2017
VENUE: CENTURYLINK CENTER
ADDRESS 2000 CenturyLink Center Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
TIME:7:00 PM
PRICE:$25-$88.50
PHONE:(318) 752-6730
WEBSITE:www1.ticketmaster.com
EMAIL:tloftin@centurylinkcenter.com
PARENT'S NIGHT OUT Jan 14
VENUE: SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER
ADDRESS: 820 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:6:30 PM to 10:30 PM
PRICE:$30 Members; $40 Non-Members
PHONE:3184243466
WEBSITE:www.sciport.org
EMAIL:revenueprograms@sciport.org
KREWE OF ARTEMIS-SPRINGHILL "OH, THE PLACES WE'LL GEAUX" MARDI GRAS BAL JANUARY 14, 2017
ADDRESS: 101 Machen Dr Springhill, LA 71075
TIME:6:30 PM to 12:00 AM
PRICE:$50 per person. Advance registration required.
PHONE:(318) 539-5951
EMAIL:ericcs@centurytel.net
Artemis is known for being the "Home of Fun, Fellowship and Friends!" Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The entire evening will be entertaining with the tableau beginning at 7:30 p.m. and dancing until midnight. There will be heavy hors d'oeuvres with soft drinks provided.
Dress will be black tie. Advanced reservations are required. B.Y.O.B.
Come party and enjoy a fun-filled night as Artemis presents, "Oh, The Places We'll Greaux"!
KREWE OF HARAMBEE MLK, JR. DAY MARDI GRAS PARADE JAN 16, 2017
VENUE: KREWE OF HARAMBEE MARDI GRAS/MLK DAY PARADE
ADDRESS: Milam St at Texas St Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:1:00 PM to 3:00 PM PRICE: Free
PHONE:(318) 617-7886
WEBSITE:www.kreweofharambee.org
This is a huge, family-friendly parade that celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. It rolls through downtown Shreveport and features marching bands, stilt walkers, dozens of floats and more. The parade starts on the corner of Milam Street and Texas Street and ends at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium with a battle of the bands. Like the Krewe of Harambee on Facebook.
2017 Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex schedule
? ?? ?? ??
Mardi Gras revelers across the ArkLaTex are ready to laissez les bons temps rouler and KTBS 3 is Your Official Mardi Gras Station!
The 2017 Carnival celebration starts Friday, the Twelfth Night (feast of Epiphany), and picks up speed through midnight on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28, the day before Ash Wednesday.
Shreveport and Bossier City are preparing a warm welcome for the 2017 Mardi Gras season. The earliest parades of the year are the Krewe of Sobek Parade on Jan. 14 and the Krewe of Harambee Martin Luther King Jr. Day Mardi Gras Parade on Jan. 16.
Other important dates to remember are the Krewe of Centaur Parade XXVI on Feb. 18, the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade on Feb. 19, the Krewe of Gemini Parade XXVIII on Feb. 25, and the Krewe of Highland Parade XXII on Feb. 26.
Carnival celebrations came to Northwest Louisiana in 1989 with the founding of the Krewe of Gemini. The Krewe of Centaur soon followed in 1991.
Today, Shreveport is home to 15 krewes, each with a distinct personality and representing various professions and interest groups, and Shreveport’s only super krewe, The Krewe of Centaur.
It is estimated that more than 8 million beads are tossed during the parades to seas of people waving their arms and shouting, "Throw me something, Mister!" As many as 400,000 locals and visitors line the parade routes each year to see the elaborate floats, marching bands and performers.
Event Schedule
*special KTBS 3/KPXJ CW 21 coverage noted in green
- Jan 13 - Krewe of Akewa Grand Bal - 8 pm at Harrah's Louisiana Downs
- Jan 13 - Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal - 8 pm at Shreveport Convention Center
- Jan 14 - Krewe of Artemis - Springhill Grand Bal - 6:30 pm at Springhill Civic Center
- Jan 14 - Krewe of Sobek Parade - 1 pm at State Fair of Louisiana Fairgrounds (airing at 1 pm on KPXJ CW 21)
- Jan 16 - Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade - 1 pm at the corner of Milam Street and Texas Street and ends at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium with a battle of the bands (airing at 1 pm on KPXJ CW 21)
- Jan 20 - Krewe de Les Femmes Mystique Grand Bal - 6:30 pm at Harrah's Louisiana Downs
- Jan 28 - Krewe of Demeter Bal - 6:30 pm at the David Means Memorial 4-H Center in Grand Cane
- Jan 28 - Krewe of Elders Grand Bal - 6:30 pm at Events Center on the Red in Bossier City
- Feb 4 - 29th Annual African American History Parade Celebration with Grand Marshals Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree (airing from 11 am to 2 pm on KPXJ CW 21, then livestreaming on ktbs.com)
- Feb 4 - Krewe of Excellence Bal - 7 pm at the Natchitoches Events Center
- Feb 4 - Krewe of Demeter Parade (6 pm rolling through the streets of Mansfield)
- Feb 4 - Minden Fasching Mardi Gras Karneval & Parade in Minden - 10 am in Historic Minden
- Feb 11 - Krewe of Dionysos Bal - 7 pm at the Natchitoches Events Center
- Feb 11 - Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal - 6:30 pm at Shreveport Convention Center
- Feb 11 - Krewe of Hebe Mardi Gras Upriver Queen Mab Bal in Jefferson, Tx
- Feb 17 - Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party - 5:30 pm at the Centaur Den on Aero Drive
- Feb 18 - Krewe of Centaur Parade XXVI - 4:30 pm in downtown Shreveport and proceeding along the Clyde Fant Parkway (airing from 5 to 7pm on KTBS 3, and edited one hour special from 10 to 11 pm on KPXJ CW 21)
- Feb 18 - Mystic Krewe St. Denis - 7 pm at the Natchitoches Events Center
- Feb 19 - Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade - Noon at Events Center on the Red in Bossier City
- Feb 24 - Krewe of Highland Masquerade Bal - 7 pm at the Randall T. Moore Center
- Feb 24 - Krewe of Gemini Float Loading Party - 6 pm at the Gemini Den on Texas Street
- Feb 25 - Krewe of Gemini Parade XXVII - 4 pm in downtown Shreveport and proceeding along Clyde Fant Parkway
- Feb 25 - Krewe Of Dionysus Parade in Natchitoches - 5:30 pm on Highway 1 at South Drive across from Maggio's Package Liquor
- Feb 25 - Krewe of Koinonia - 10 am on Front St. in downtown Texarkana, Ar
- Feb 24-26 - Krewe of Hebe Mardi Gras Upriver in Jefferson, Tx
- Feb 26 - Krewe of Highland Parade XXII - 1 pm at Gilbert and Gregg Avenue and proceeding north through the historic Highland neighborhood - (airing at 1 pm on KPXJ CW 21)
- Feb 28 - Mardi Gras Day and closing ceremony at mdnight on Texas Street Bridge
Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau contributed to the content of this article. Check out their site for much more on what's happening in the Shreveport-Bossier area!