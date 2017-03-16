Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet The Tales of Beatrix Potter, Friday, March 17th at 6:30pm
at Riverview Theater. Reserved seating is available for $12.00 for adults and $2.00 for children 12 and under. Reserved seating may be purchased online at www.shreveportmetroballet.org beginning Friday, Feb. 10th or by calling the SMB office at 318.221.8500. General admission is available at the door. General admission is $10.00 for adults and FREE for children 12 and under.
This classic tale, with beloved characters created by British author and illustrator Beatrix Potter, comes to life in this performance featuring SMB's Senior Apprentice Company and our "Chance to Dance" participants.
"A Chance to Dance" is a collaboration with Volunteers of America Lighthouse and provides classical ballet instruction and the opportunity to perform onstage in a professional quality production to children who might not otherwise have this opportunity. The Tales of Beatrix Potter will feature twenty-two "Chance to Dance" participants from J.S. Clark Elementary and Forest Hill Elementary.
"A Chance to Dance" is generously supported by the Carolyn W. and Charles T. Beaird Family Foundation and Regions Bank. This project is supported by a grant from The United Way of Northwest Louisiana Grant Fund of The Community Foundation. Supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a Federal agency, and administered by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council. Supported in part by a grant from the Shreveport Regional Arts Council with funds from the City of Shreveport.
Jessica Robertson of Duck Dynasty will be at Cypress Baptist Church on March 17th from 6-8pm! We will kick off our time with an hors d’oeurve hour in Lagniappe Hall. We will then join Jessica in the Worship Center for a Q & A and some fantastic door prizes. Daughters, elementary age and up, are welcome to come with their mothers. Tickets are $10/person and are available at Lifeway Christian Book Store, Christ Fit Gym, and the church office. You can also purchase tickets on Sundays in the church foyer before and after the service! Mark your calendars and invite a friend to join you...you don’t want to miss it! Childcare will be available for our preschoolers.
318 RESTAURANT WEEK: FLAMBÉ FRIDAY MARCH 17, 2017
VENUE:ERNEST'S ORLEANS RESTAURANT
ADDRESS: 1601 Spring St South Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:6:00 PM to 8:30 PM
PRICE:$45
PHONE:(318) 226-1325
WEBSITE:www.318restaurantweek.com
Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge will present Flambé Friday, “a classic white linen and candlelight evening,” 6-8:30 p.m., Friday, March 17. Diners will enjoy several of the dishes that have made Chef Ernest Palmisano Jr. an icon of Shreveport’s culinary scene. The menu will include: marinated crab claws or fried shrimp with remoulade sauce, spinach salad, a surf and turf sampler plate with a glass of wine, flaming cherries jubilee and the famous flaming Café San Pedro cocktail. All ladies will receive a rare green rose in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Cost to attend is $45 with a 100-guest maximum.
This 318 Restaurant Week event will be hosted by Mark Crawford. Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge is located at 1601 North Spring Street in Shreveport.
Diners are asked to share their 318 Restaurant Week experiences on social media using the hashtag #Eat318.
Visit the 318 Restaurant Week website for a complete list of special dining experiences taking place March 14-18.
ST. PATTY'S DAY BLOCK PARTY MARCH 17, 2017
VENUE:RED RIVER DISTRICT
ADDRESS: 500 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:6:00 PM to 1:00 AM
PRICE:Free
PHONE:(318) 459-1448
WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
Fatty Arbuckles Pub is hosting a huge St. Patty's Day party in the Red River District in downtown Shreveport featuring live music from Seratones, a pig roast by Ki Mexico, drink specials for guests ages 21 and up and more. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. The Red River District is located underneath the Texas Street Bridge in the heart of downtown Shreveport's riverfront.
PATTY IN THE PLAZA MARCH 17, 2017
VENUE:FESTIVAL PLAZA
ADDRESS: 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:5:00 PM to 11:00 AM
PRICE:$15 in advance, $20 at the gate / Kids 6-12 $5 in advance, $10 at the gate / Kids 5 & under free
WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
Join all of your favorite Townsquare Media personalities for Patty in the Plaza to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! While you are there enjoy great music, food and cold drinks.
SHREVEPORT MUDBUGS HOCKEY VS. AMARILLO BULLS MARCH 17- 18, 2017
VENUE:HIRSCH MEMORIAL COLISEUM
ADDRESS: 3207 Pershing Blvd Shreveport, LA 71109-5348
TIME:7:11 PM to 10:11 PM
PRICE:$10 - $25
PHONE:(318) 636-7094
WEBSITE:www.mudbugshockey.com
Come out for a night of ice hockey as the Shreveport Mudbugs team faces the Amarillo Bulls, March 17-18, at George’s Pond at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. The Shreveport Mudbugs are an ice hockey team and members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) which features student-athletes ages 16-20 with aspirations of playing college and/or professional hockey.
Come shop the best consignment event around! We are neat, organized and will provide you the best shopping experience around. Pre-Sale begins Saturday, March 18 and our sale runs from March 19-23. Go to bossiercity.rhealana.com for all of the details!
Saturday March 18 10am-2pm
Explore Yoga and Wellness is partnering with Marlene Yu Museum to provide a free yoga event to the community.
The focus of the event is the 108 Sun Salutations in yoga while celebrating the Spring Soltice. Enjoy yoga instruction surrounded by Marlene Yu's serene water themed large scale paintings in the Museum. No experience necessary, all levels welcome! Donations are encouraged to benefit the Museum
Yoga is a system of sequenced postures and breathing techniques that encourage strength and flexibility as well as a general sense of wellbeing. Yoga's goal is to unite the mind and the body while promoting health and healing. The 108 Sun Salutations in yoga comes from the importance of the number 108. The number 108 is found in many religions, alphabets, mathematical equations, astrology, planets, numerical scales, dance traditions, stages of the soul, and human conditions.
About Explore Yoga:
Explore Yoga education and wellness is the premiere yoga studio in Shreveport/Bossier. All of their teachers currently hold at least a 200 Yoga Alliance Certification, thousands of hours of teaching experience and many have studied with highly respected senior teachers in the yoga community. Their goal is to provide safe and informed yoga instruction in a nurturing environment. For more information, visit www.Explore-Yoga.com.
About Marlene Yu Museum:
Marlene Yu Museum is a 501(c)3 non profit with the mission to preserve, present, document, and interpret the life and works of Marlene Tseng Yu. Currently, the Museum is showing “Water” featuring a variety of Yu’s water and ice themed works meant to challenge the viewer to think about global warming and human consumption and usage of water. The Museum has also launched MYfashion by Marlene Yu, a unique fashion line inspired by Yu’s paintings. For more information, visit www.MarleneYuMuseum.org
POK'R RUN 2017 - BISTINEAU LOOP MARCH 18, 2017
ADDRESS: 550 Bull Fight Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
TIME:3:00 PM to 2:00 AM
PRICE: Free Admission, Pok'r Hands $20
PHONE:(318) 840-6255
WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
EMAIL:ProfessionalPIRATESociety@gmail.com
The Pok'r Run will take place rain, sleet, snow or shine. Everyone is welcome - Hogs, trucks, cars, rockets, all street legal modes of transportation.
Registration starts at noon at Pinky’s on the Bayou, 1709 Sligo Rd, Bossier City, La.
Last Out at 3 p.m.
Poker Hands $20 each.
All In by 5 p.m.
Prizes - Contests - Silent Auction - Grill will be open - Drink Specials - 50/50 Raffle
LOUISIANA REDBUD FESTIVAL MARCH 18, 2017
VENUE:LOUISIANA REDBUD FESTIVAL
ADDRESS: Vivian Townsquare P.O. Box 1 Vivian, LA 71082
TIME:9:00 AM to 9:00 PM
PRICE:Free
PHONE:(318) 286-8093
WEBSITE:www.laredbud.com
Families looking for fun should check out Louisiana Redbud Festival’s all-day events including music on the square, a parade, food, dancing, beauty pageants, treasure hunt, car show, and arts and crafts booths.
THE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY - MICHAEL JACKSON'S "THRILLER" MARCH 18, 2017
VENUE:STRAND THEATRE
ADDRESS: 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:8:00 PM to 10:00 PM
PRICE:$59.50; $49.50; $39.50
PHONE:(318) 226-8555
WEBSITE:www.thestrandtheatre.com
EMAIL:boxoffice@thestrandtheatre.com
Michael Jackson’s iconic album “Thriller” is brought to life again by The Black Jacket Symphony, which offers a unique concert experience. The entire album is recreated by hand-picked musicians specially selected for this performance. Following the album and a brief intermission, The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the stage to perform a collection of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits. A truly memorable evening with the music of the legendary King of Pop!
You’ll remember The Black jacket Symphony previously at The Strand with Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” a night that kept the crowd on its feet.
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL ALL-STAR BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL GAMES MARCH 18, 2017
- ADDRESS: 6220 E Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- TIME:12:00 PM
- PRICE:$10
- PHONE:(318) 429-0651
- WEBSITE:www.shreveportbossiersports.com
- EMAIL:snorman@sbsports.org
Come see 60 of the best boys and girls basketball stars Louisiana has to offer, Saturday, March 18 at Bossier Parish Community College. Tickets are $10, cash only at the door. Doors open at noon. Girls play at 1 p.m.; boys play at 3 p.m.
This event is brought to you by the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association.
CHUBBY CHECKER MARCH 18, 2017
VENUE:MARGARITAVILLE RESORT CASINO
ADDRESS: 777 Margaritaville Way Bossier City, LA 71111
TIME:8:00 PM to 9:30 PM
PRICE:$25, $30, $50
WEBSITE:www.margaritavillebossiercity.com
2 minutes & 42 Seconds, Chubby Checker revolutionized popular culture and changed the music business forever. When he appeared on American Bandstand in 1960 and performed “The Twist,” it was the dawn of a new era in Rock and Roll. “Dancing Apart to the Beat” was born and teenagers found a new way to express themselves. Chubby’s dance phenomenon has extended from Woodstock through disco to the present day. He stands alone as a one of a kind rock icon, who has had 36 hit records and is the only artist to have a single go to # 1 twice. Chubby was awarded the first Platinum Single, the first Rock Grammy and has sold an astounding 250,000,000 records over the years. That’s why Dick Clark said, “The three most important things that ever happened in the music industry are Elvis Presley, The Beatles, and Chubby Checker.”
Quite simply, Chubby Checker has the # 1 Record of all time – “The Twist.” Billboard Magazine cited him for this honor in 2008 & re-affirmed it in 2013. He has continuously toured since the 1960’s. In 2004, his Radio Disney hit, “Limbo Remix” was a fixture on the Billboard Dance Chart and remained in the Top 5 for over a year. Last summer Chubby released “Knock Down The Walls,” which made its way to the #1 spot on Billboard’s Dance Chart and extended his National Chart Life to 45 plus years – 2nd only to Elvis Presley. A pop mix of the song found its way into the Top 30 at Adult Contemporary Radio and sparked more renewed interest in the 66-year-old artist. See Chubby Checker live, only at Margaritaville. Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available at the Margaritaville Retail Store.
THE 11TH ANNUAL SHREVEPORT BLUES FESTIVAL MARCH 18, 2017
VENUE:CENTURYLINK CENTER
ADDRESS: 2000 CenturyLink Center Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
TIME:8:00 PM
PRICE:$52 - $75
PHONE:(318) 752-6730
WEBSITE:www.ticketmaster.com
EMAIL:tloftin@centurylinkcenter.com
The 11th Annual Shreveport Blues Festival will be held at the CenturyLink Center on March 18, 2017. Don't miss your chance to see Bobby Rush, TK Soul, Shirley Brown, Tyree Neal, Willie Clayton, and Bigg Robb! Tickets go on sale December 9, 2016.
GREENS ON THE RED MARCH 19, 2017
ADDRESS: 520 Herndon st Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
PRICE:Free
PHONE:(318) 840-1565
WEBSITE:Wegrowtogether.org
EMAIL:mldumars@yahoo.com
Come to the fourth annual Greens On The Red festival and celebrate the variety of greens that grow in the Ark-La-Tex. Try delicious recipes. Learn about the nutritious value of greens. Listen to music, and relax with Garden Yoga. Bring the kids and tour the garden. Bring your own chair to sit and enjoy the festivities.