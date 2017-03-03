"PUT YOUR BEST FORK FORWARD" MARCH 4, 2017
ADDRESS: 1700 Old Minden Rd Suite 180 Bossier City, LA 71111
TIME:9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
PRICE:$3 Tasters Fee
PHONE:(318) 747-1897
WEBSITE:www.fitnessladyonline.com
EMAIL:fitness_lady_newsletter@comcast.net
Do you struggle with nutrition trying to make the right food choices? Well, this is the seminar for you! March is National Nutrition Month and Fitness Lady is hosting a nutrition seminar. Our registered dietician, Grey Rogers, will be teaching us how to put our best fork forward. The focus is on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits. "Put Your Best Fork Forward" is the theme which serves as a reminder that each one of us holds the tool to make healthier food choices. Come join us and find out how you can make these lifestyle changes.
ARTINI 2017 MARCH 4, 2017
VENUE: 601 SPRING EVENT CENTER
ADDRESS: 601 Spring St Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:7:00 PM to 11:00 PM
PRICE:$65
PHONE:318-741-8310
WEBSITE:www.bossierarts.org
EMAIL:robin@bossierarts.org
Bossier Arts Council is back with their 8th annual fundraiser, ARTini! In simple terms, it's a fundraiser. But honestly, it's a lot more. It's a celebration of the art of spirits featuring live music, local artists, and much more. Sixteen area restaurants will create unique martinis and compete for the coveted titles of "Judges Choice," "People's Choice," and "Most M'artisanal." Through funds raised, Bossier Arts Council is able to make improvements to our East Bank Gallery, Emerging Artist Gallery, offices, East Bank Theatre, balcony, and Artist One Stop.
Artini 2017 will feature the work of J. Ben Moss and music by Jim Jezereck.
J. Ben Moss lives and works in Shreveport, Louisiana. He has exhibited in group exhibitions throughout the Ark-La-Tex region, including Gallery 26 in Little Rock, Artspace and Minicine in Shreveport, LA and numerous live painting exhibitions in Dallas with the ArtLoveMagic nonprofit arts organization. He received his BA from Northwestern State University and is currently in his thesis rotation for his MLA at Louisiana State University Shreveport.
Jezereck's love for music started back in the 70s when his mom would teach him how to dance to disco. Later to carry on to when his family was stationed over in Europe, learning about Euro Dance as well as American Hip Hop. In the 90s he would discover the club scene and not to long after the rave scene, after which he would buy his first pair of Technic 1200 turntables. In the 2000s he found himself living in Washington DC and his high energy sets earned him spots playing at all the major night clubs in the area. He has played along side some of the greatest local and international DJs the world has ever seen. As he's gotten older his sets continue to reach out the old school as well as the new generation. His love for dance music is infectious and every time he gets behind the decks he draws the crowd into his world and shows them it's ok to just let go and dance like no one else is watching.
ARTini 2017 will be Saturday, March 4, 2017, 7 - 11 p.m. at 601 Spring Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Tickets may be purchased online for $65 at our Eventbrite page. Sponsorships are also available by calling the Bossier Arts Council. Attire is upscale cocktail.
More information on this event to come soon! For more information please visit www.bossierarts.org or call 318-741-8310.
42ND STREET MARCH 4, 2017
BUY TICKETS VENUE :STRAND THEATRE
ADDRESS: 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:8:00 PM to 10:00 PM
PRICE:$72.50; $59.50; $42.50
PHONE:(318) 226-8555
WEBSITE:www.thestrandtheatre.com
EMAIL:boxoffice@thestrandtheatre.com
The quintessential musical comedy classic, "42nd Street" is the song and dance fable of an American dream story. It includes some of the greatest songs ever written, including “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “I Only Have Eyes for You” and of course “42nd Street.”
This classic tale is the story of a starry-eyed young dancer, Peggy Sawyer, who comes to New York to audition for Broadway. When the leading lady breaks her ankle, Peggy takes over and becomes a star. This sparkling new production is being directed and choreographed by the team who staged its 2001 Tony Award-Winning Best Musical Revival.
5TH ANNUAL SATURDAY DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY RECITAL MARCH 4, 2017
VENUE:THEATRE OF THE PERFORMING ARTS OF SHREVEPORT
ADDRESS: 2550 Thomas E Howard Dr Shreveport, LA 71109
TIME:11:00 AM to 12:30 PM PRICE:Free
PHONE:(318) 525-0740
WEBSITE:www.tpaarts.org
EMAIL:tpaarts318@aol.com
The Saturday Development Academy consists of seven weeks of classes in dance, voice, instrumental music, visual arts, and theater. The recital is a culmination of everything the participants have learned over the seven weeks. The mission of the Saturday Development Academy is to provide additional training for students aspiring to become practicing artists with an educational program of the highest possible quality, in an environment that nurtures creativity and intellectual curiosity, while preparing them to contribute to society as artists, citizens, and innovators. Faculty for the Saturday Development Academy include: Ariel York in dance, Anthonia Hall in theater, Joanne Black in visual arts, Janet Hall Givens in voice, and Donald Walters and Charles Walker in instrumental music. Please join us as we celebrate the arts and our talented participants. For more information contact our office at 318-525-0740 or 318-621-8914.
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER GEEK FAIR ?MARCH 4 - MARCH 5, 2017
ADDRESS: 2911 Centenary Blvd Shreveport, LA 71104
RECURRENCE: Recurring daily
TIME:10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
PRICE:$5
WEBSITE:sbgeekfair.com
EMAIL:info@sbgeekfair.com
Shreveport-Bossier Geek Fair is back and bigger than ever, March 4-5, 2017 at the Centenary Fitness Center on the campus of Centenary College of Louisiana. Shop the amazing handmade goods and artistic creations of your friends and neighbors. Enjoy the outstanding panels. Cosplayers, we guarantee that you won't find another event with as many panels and workshops anywhere in the area. So get ready because here we go again. General admission is $5 and children ages 10 and under are admitted free.