JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT MARCH 23, 2017
- VENUE:EMMETT HOOK CENTER
- ADDRESS: 550 Common St Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:7:30 PM to 9:00 PM
- PRICE:$22 adults, $20 Seniors, $18 kids
- PHONE:(318) 218-9978
- WEBSITE:www.stagecenterla.com
- EMAIL:stagecenterboxoffice@gmail.com
One of the most enduring shows of all time, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son.
Directed and choreographed by Zhailon Levingston, this new production is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. The magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including "Go Go Go Joseph," "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."
March 23- March 25
Mahogany Ensemble Theatre celebrates Women's History Month with a tribute production of 'A Black Woman Speaks' by Beah Richards. This soul-stirring play is a powerful and potent account about Black women's plight in America. This timeless literary work was first performed at the American Peace Conference in Chicago.
Director: Angelique Feaster Evans, has assembled an award-winning ensemble cast for this production.
This production will feature a special talk-back on women and race in America at each production.
The play will run on the following dates:
Thurs. March 23, 2017, 7:30 pm
Fri. March 24, 2017, 7:30 pm
Sat. March 25, 2017, 7:30 pm
General Admission: $15
Group rates for 10+: $10
To purchase tickets on-line visit our website at:
www.mahoganyensembletheatre.org
To make reservations or for more information, call: 318-382-2841
Redneck Revival presented by Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Mar 24 - Mar 27 · Muddy Bottoms ATV & Recreation Park?
http://muddybottomsatv.com/
AARON WATSON LIVE IN CONCERT MARCH 24, 2017
VENUE:THE STAGE
ADDRESS: 1201 Dixie Overland Rd Bossier City, LA 71111
TIME:8:00 PM to 12:00 AM
PRICE:$20 plus convenience fee
PHONE:(318) 752-3633
WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
Texas son Aaron Watson is all about no-frills country music. From drinking songs to ballads about bull-riding, Watson keeps it decidedly real at his live shows, eschewing high-tech tour trappings for simple, straightforward renditions of hits like "Summertime Girl" and "July in Cheyenne." The country artist will perform hits from his 2015 album “The Underdog” and more during an outdoor concert at The Stage. Fans can look forward to great live country music, dancing and drinks at the concert. The adjacent Silver Star Smokehouse will be serving delicious barbecue before the show for hungry concert-goers.
AMBUSH MARCH 24, 2017
VENUE:SAM'S TOWN LIVE
ADDRESS: 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:6:00 PM to 9:30 PM
PRICE :Free
Shreveport-based Ambush has been rocking out since 1990. A mix of classic rock and contemporary hits, their set list includes songs from the 1950s to the 1990s and every decade in between. Ambush is sure to satisfy.
CUSTOMER APPRECIATION BATCH AT GREAT RAFT BREWING MARCH 24, 2017
VENUE: GREAT RAFT BREWING
ADDRESS: 1251 Dalzell St Shreveport, LA 71103
TIME:4:00 PM to 10:00 AM
PRICE: Free
PHONE:(318) 734-9881
WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
EMAIL:info@greatraftbrewing.com
Great Raft Brewing is honored to be voted Best Local Beer in the "Best of NWLA" awards for the second year in a row.
Come celebrate at our customer appreciation party bash on Friday, March 24, to thank you and all our industry friends for helping the brewery win this award. From 4-9 p.m. stop by for:
- Free food from KP Catering
- Half-price growler fills (flagships only)
- Live music from The Good News
KELEN HELLER/TREPID/KULTURE KILL MARCH 24, 2017
VENUE:STRANGE BREW
ADDRESS: 235 Wall St Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:9:00 PM to 1:00 AM
PRICE:$5
WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
EMAIL:trepidband@gmail.com
Kelen Heller returns to share the stage with Trepid and Kulture Kill and hold their official CD release party! Doors open at 7 p.m.
ASEANA SPRING FESTIVAL MARCH 25, 2017
VENUE: ASIAN GARDENS OF SHREVEPORT
ADDRESS: Milam St at Common St Shreveport, LA 71101
TIME:4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
PRICE: Free
PHONE:(318) 401-8078
WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
The annual ASEANA Spring Festival is held at the ASEANA Asian Gardens at the corner of Milam and Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Each year the festival highlights a different Asian culture and its food, art, dance, games, martial arts and more.
Fans of authentic Asian cuisine, especially, will find much to enjoy at ASEANA Spring Festival. In addition to restaurants and caterers, well-regarded home cooks operate food and drink booths at the festival. Past editions of the festival have drawn more than 2,000 attendees, so visitors with a taste for homemade papaya salad or Laotian crunchy rice should plan to arrive early.
CRAWFEST AT BETTY VIRGINIA MARCH 25, 2017
- VENUE: BETTY VIRGINIA PARK
- ADDRESS: 3901 Fairfield Ave Shreveport, LA 71106
- TIME:11:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- PRICE: Free
- PHONE:(318) 272-3139
- EMAIL:Msnyder@PinPointLocalLLP.com
inaugural Crawfest at Betty Virginia Park will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 11,a.m.-7 p.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana. The free admission event is the first of its kind to be held in the historic park. Crawfish boiled onsite by Shane’s Acadiana of Shreveport will be available for sale, along with beer, burgers, sodas, and other concessions. Live music will take place throughout the event from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.. Local artists will have their works on display, and a kids' activities area is being planned as well. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the South Highlands Neighborhood Association for improvements to the park.
Details on the event are available at www.facebook.com/crawfestshreveport.
The live music schedule features an eclectic variety of rock, funk, blues, and Americana bands from Shreveport and New Orleans. Easy Money kicks off the festivities at 11 a.m.; Professor Porkchop and the Dirty Dishes hits the stage at 1 p.m.; Bayou Gypsy follows up at 3 p.m.; and Honey Island Swamp Band headlines the event at 5 p.m. Hailing from New Orleans, La., Honey Island Swamp Band’s sound has been tagged “Bayou Americana” – their latest album, Demolition Day, was produced by Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars fame. Crawfest attendees will have a chance to hear the band before they head back to New Orleans for scheduled appearances at the city’s French Quarter Festival and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to throw a fun, free, family-friendly event in Shreveport’s historic Betty Virginia Park,” said event organizer Matt Snyder. “We believe that having amazing events in the heart of our city fosters unity, promotes growth and solidifies Shreveport’s cultural identity. Bring your family and come enjoy great local music, food, drinks, and art in the park!”
Organizers of Crawfest at Betty Virginia Park include Matt Snyder, PinPoint Local Marketing; Grant Nuckolls, Twisted Root Burger Co.; and Andrew Crawford, Rhino Coffee. Sponsorship opportunities at all levels are available. The organizers put on other events in Shreveport, including Derby Day at Norton Art Gallery, Wheels in the Hills at Betty Virginia Park, Bourbon & Bowties, and Tinsel – a Holiday Shopping Experience on Line Avenue.
KREWE OF CENTAUR CRAWFISH BOIL AT RED RIVER BREWING MARCH 25, 2017
- VENUE:RED RIVER BREWING CO.
- ADDRESS: 1200 Marshall St Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:2:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- PRICE:$15 Pre-Sale with $3 included donation to Krewe of Centaur; $20 day of event
- PHONE:(318) 828-1167
- WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
- EMAIL:beauxjaxcatering@gmail.com
Join us at Red River Brewing, 1200 Marshall St. in Shreveport, from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. on March 25 for an evening of crawfish, craft beer, and live music, benefiting Krewe of Centaur. Come hang out with our friends from Centaur and learn how you can become a member for this coming year's Mardi Gras festivities. This group loves to party so hang on for one heck of a Louisiana Saturday Night.
Pre-sale tickets are $15 with a $3 donation of ticket price donated to Krewe of Centaur. Tickets purchased the day of the event are $20 and do not include a donation to Centaur, so please purchase tickets pre-sale and help us help the krewe.
Tickets include:
3-lb. platter of BeauxJax Crawfish (corn and potato included)
General admission to Red River Brewing
Live music from Beaux Atkins and an acoustic mash-up with BJ Jones, Zebb Rogers, and Nick Reece
Access to Red River Beers on tap
Food truck on site for all other dining needs. Live music 3-8 p.m.
Must be at least 21 years old to attend.
LADIES WHO BRUNCH MARCH 26, 2017
- ADDRESS: 1529 Texas Ave Shreveport, LA
- TIME:1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
- PRICE:$20 (early bird special while tickets last), $25 (general admission)
- PHONE:(318) 549-9663
- WEBSITE:www.ladieswhobrunchsbc.com
- EMAIL:efranklin@simply-sophisticated.com
The purpose of Ladies Who Brunch is to provide an outlet where strong women can come together to empower each other and form relationships to strengthen many areas of their lives - social, business, spiritual, family, and professional. The vision behind Ladies Who Brunch is to create an extensive network of entrepreneurial and professional women and to be seen as a resource for women seeking direction, support, advice, and inspiration.
Ticket price includes admission, brunch buffet, and a bottomless bubble bar.
PAINTING WITH A TWIST: FUNDRAISER FOR HIDDEN HAVEN SERVICE DOG TRAINING
MARCH 26, 2017
- VENUE:PAINTING WITH A TWIST SHREVEPORT
- ADDRESS: 1409 E 70th St Suites 125-126 Shreveport, LA 71105
- TIME:2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- PRICE:$45
- PHONE:(318) 524-9928
- WEBSITE:www.paintingwithatwist.com
- EMAIL:shreveport@paintingwithatwist.com
This special fundraiser class is open to the public and benefits Hidden Haven Service Dog Training of Shreveport. The painting has a dog theme and is recommended for ages 8 and older. However, if you think your younger child would enjoy it and be ok in a two-hour class, we encourage you to let them try. We ask that children under 8 are accompanied by an adult. No alcohol or outside beverages are allowed in Studio B, but we do have soft drinks, coffee, Capri Sun, and water available for purchase.
Hidden Haven Service Dog Training, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded for the purpose of providing service dogs, therapy dogs, and emotional support dogs to those who need such support but cannot bear the full financial burden of acquiring a fully trained service or therapy dog, and who do not qualify for other assistance.
FREE DAY OF DANCE MARCH 25, 2017
?VENUE:SANDYSDANCE CENTER
ADDRESS: 111 Dalton St Ste 400 Shreveport, LA 71106
TIME:1:00 PM to 3:30 PM
PRICE: Free
PHONE:(318) 465-4534
WEBSITE:www.sandysdance.com
EMAIL:sandyt@sandysdance.com
Join us for free dance lessons, demos, door prizes, and exhibitions.
1 p.m. - Salsa lesson and demo
1:30 p.m. - Line dance lesson and dancing
2 p.m. - Swing dance lesson and demo
2:30 p.m. - Country dance lesson and demo
3 p.m. - Ballroom lesson and demo