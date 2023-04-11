BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Republican who has overseen the state’s elections for five years, will not run for re-election, he said Tuesday, citing “pervasive lies” about Louisiana’s elections that have proliferated as part of a national effort to undermine election systems since President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss.
The decision comes after Ardoin oversaw a controversial stop-and-start effort to replace Louisiana’s voting machines, which was complicated by the pandemic and a wave of conspiracy theories promoted by Trump supporters, who made baseless claims that the state’s elections were rife with fraud.
It also opens up the field to replace him. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, who is term-limited, is expected to announce a bid for secretary of state. Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis, an independently wealthy Republican, has already announced he is running, as has Brandon Trosclair, a Republican backed by GOP activists who have criticized Ardoin and the state’s elections process.
Read more on Ardoin's decision not to seek re-election from our news partner The Advocate.