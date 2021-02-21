BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reopened the La. Highway 3 overpass over the Union Pacific railroad tracks north of Benton Sunday.
It was previously closed due to winter weather conditions.
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reopened the La. Highway 3 overpass over the Union Pacific railroad tracks north of Benton Sunday.
It was previously closed due to winter weather conditions.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.