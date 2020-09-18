BATON ROUGE, La. – Preliminary data for August 2020 released Friday by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) shows that Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has decreased to 7.6%; down from July 2020’s revised seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 9.4%.
From the pandemic’s low point, seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment has gained 133,400 jobs since April. This 133,400 job gain represents a 56% recovery since that time.
Since July 2020, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 120,556 from 1.8 million 1.9 million in August 2020.
Compared to August 2019, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased by 49,307.
Since July 2020, the number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 27,846 from 188,490 to 160,644 in August 2020. Compared to August 2019, the number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 58,282.
“Recovery remains paramount, however, compared to where we were since the pandemic began in April, Louisiana job numbers continue to move in the right direction,” said Louisiana Workforce Commissioner Secretary Ava Dejoie. “Still, over 70,000 jobs are available to apply for on our Helping Individuals Reach Employment (HiRE) site that encompass all of Louisiana. Louisiana employers are hiring.”
Among Louisiana’s MSAs in August 2020, seasonally adjusted data shows:
• Alexandria gained 800 jobs from July 2020, but lost 2,700 jobs from August 2019.
• Baton Rouge gained 10,000 jobs from July 2020, but lost 20,600 jobs from August 2019.
• Hammond gained 500 jobs from July 2020, but lost 2,500 jobs from August 2019.
• Houma gained 1,600 jobs from July 2020, but lost 5,400 jobs from August 2019.
• Lafayette remained unchanged from July 2020, but lost 11,900 jobs from August 2019.
• Lake Charles gained 1,100 jobs from July 2020, but lost 14,200 jobs from August 2019.
• Monroe gained 900 jobs from July 2020 and 500 jobs from August 2019.
• New Orleans gained 3,000 jobs from July 2020, but lost 66,400 jobs from August 2019.
• Shreveport gained 2,400 jobs from July 2020, but lost 10,500 jobs from August 2019.