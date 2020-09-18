BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday the state is taking steps to ease rules restricting nursing home visits in Louisiana.
The state says it is following guidance issued by the federal government Thursday and allowing nursing homes in some parishes to allow visitation with proper social distancing. The new rules will allow indoor visits in parishes with "no more than 10% test positivity and without any new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days."
Nursing homes allowing visits are recommend to limit the number of visitors allowed inside at one time, and they must be screened for coronavirus symptoms.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services imposed restrictions on nursing home visitation in March in an effort to control outbreaks of the coronavirus.