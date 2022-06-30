BATON ROUGE, La. - The State of Louisiana, the State of West Virginia, the Louisiana Racing Commission, the Louisiana Horseman’s Benevolent and Protective Association, the Jockeys’ Guild, owners, trainers, and jockeys filed suit in the Western District of Louisiana asking the court to enjoin the implementation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s regulations.
HISA – the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, was passed Dec. 22, 2020, tucked into the COVID relief package is an attempt to federalize horse racing, an industry Louisiana has regulated for two centuries.
"HISA has created a regulatory scheme that is, at best, half-baked and harmful to everyone in the industry it purports to exist to protect and at worst unconstitutional," Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a news release.
"We all agree integrity and safety in horseracing is of paramount importance. And while no industry is without problems, Louisiana and West Virginia, among other states, have always strictly and effectively regulated it. I firmly believe the people of Louisiana should be in control of this activity, not political and corporate elites in some faraway place, all because of a problem that surfaced in California. Having a London lawyer, Jonathan Young, as the head of HISA’s ADMC Enforcement Agency and a Bavarian Investigator, Gunter Younger, regulating Louisiana horseman over five thousand miles away is unacceptable," Landry said.
The HISA law purports to effectively substitute state regulatory commissions with a private corporation, setup 90 days prior to the passage of this Act, in charge of horseracing. This entity has only nominal oversight by the Federal Trade Commission.
Landry said The suit clearly shows that HISA is not prepared to assume control or supervision over racing. For example, HISA proposed a registration rule that also requires covered persons to be registered by July 1 and accredited by HISA. However, "covered persons" and the definition of "accredited" are unclear to just about everyone. Making matters even worse, the FTC posted its apparent approval of yet another set of rules injecting even more confusion.