BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health is now operating six federally supported monoclonal antibody therapy treatment (mAb) sites and is on track to open additional sites including one in Shreveport on Monday.
The treatment sites are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an ability to serve more than 150 patients daily per site.
The Shreveport site will be located at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
Louisiana received its first allocation of monoclonal antibodies on Nov. 12, 2020, and began administering to positive, symptomatic patients immediately.
In addition to the federally supported sites, there are 143 providers statewide that had received mAb shipments they could administer as treatment.
Monoclonal antibodies are man-made antibodies produced in a laboratory that can mimic the human immune system response to infection. mAbs are designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus that causes COVID-19.
Patients need to be referred by their doctor or other healthcare provider to a facility that offers mAb therapy such as a hospital or an infusion center. Those without a provider can be referred by an urgent care, community clinic, emergency department, hospitalist, etc.
Patients with a positive COVID-19 viral test should speak with their healthcare provider to determine whether they are eligible for mAb treatment and to discuss potential benefits and side effects.
Monoclonal antibody treatments may be used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms, at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 88 pounds and are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.