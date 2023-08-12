NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion hosted a Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) signing ceremony at the Louisiana State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge Tuesday.
PaYS is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies and public sector agencies that guarantees soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army.
During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, the adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, along with Col. Lamar Davis, deputy secretary of Public Safety Services and superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, and Fire Marshal Daniel Wallis of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office signed a Memorandum of Agreement signifying their agencies’ support for and partnership with the U.S. Army’s PaYS program.
“The outcome of partnering with the United States Army through the PaYS program is a win-win opportunity for everyone involved. Soldiers who participate in the program gain leadership, valued professional and technical skills and experience and can feel confident in their career opportunities with their chosen PaYS partners. Parents can be reassured that the United States Army is invested in their sons and daughters while preparing them for the future,” stated Waddell.
Davis and Wallis also spoke on the importance of the PaYS MOA signing and the benefits that this partnership brings to Louisiana National Guard service members, as well as their respective agencies.
Davis, himself a distinguished veteran of the Regular Army and Louisiana Army National Guard, said “I know what our soldiers bring to the table. I know the expertise; I know the foundation and I know the professionalism that we’re going to get when we get a Louisiana Guard Soldier and/or U.S. Army Soldier.”
During his statement and, more specifically, his address to the soldiers and leadership of the LAARNG, Davis continued “We’ll be gladly awaiting you to come to our agency to become a citizen-soldier but also a Louisiana State Trooper.”
On behalf of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office’s commitment to PaYS, Wallis reiterated the benefits provided from the transferability of the foundational skill sets and dedication to community service that exists between the three agencies in attendance.
“Regardless of the uniforms that we all wear, they all stand for one thing and that’s service,” stated Wallis.
The PaYS MOA signing ceremony culminated with Waddell presenting Davis and Wallis with Certificate of Partnership Plaques on behalf of the U.S. Army and LAARNG in appreciation of the commitment and dedication that the Louisiana State Police, Department of Public Safety, and the Louisiana Fire Marshall’s Office has vowed those who serve with the LAARNG.