BOSSIER CITY, La.- The Louisiana Boardwalk has changed its operating hours over concerns of the coronavirus.
The Bossier City retailer center announced Tuesday it will temporarily modify its hours of operation from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
According to a news release, some retail brands have either elected to operate on reduced hours or are suspending operations.
Restaurants will continue carry-out and/or delivery services along with some specialty discounts or specials.