NEW ORLEANS - For the third day in a row, Louisiana hospitals reported record-breaking numbers of coronavirus patients, with 2,350 hospitalized across the state, according numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of hospitalizations increased by 103, and the number of patients in need of ventilators increased by 34, for a total of 258 patients in need of mechanical ventilation. More people are on ventilators than at any point since the first wave.
Cases also reached a new weekly high. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,905 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 more confirmed deaths in its noon update Thursday.
There are an additional 1,563 "probable" cases and 6 "probable" deaths, for a total of 5,468 new cases and 33 new deaths.
In Louisiana, 44,370 more people have started the vaccination process since Thursday, according to the update. Another 54,200 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered.
There are 1,739,355 people who are fully vaccinated and 2,038,741 people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The total number of administered doses is now 3,641,431. Most of those shots are part of the two-dose regimen recommended for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which is why the total number of people who have received at least one dose is lower than the total number of doses.
Out of Louisiana's entire estimated population, 43.7% of people have received at least one dose and 37% of people are fully vaccinated.