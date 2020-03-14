SHREVEPORT, La. -- The chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board sent an email Friday to the state’s casino operators on Gov. John Bel Edwards' executive order placing certain restrictions on public gatherings.
The order bars all large public gatherings of more than 250 people until April 13. The governor said his effort was to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Ronnie Jones told the casino general managers to read the governor’s order carefully.
“Some applicability is obvious -- concerts, meetings, conferences, and other scheduled events where the attendance capacity meets or exceeds the criteria outlined in the order are specifically prohibited,” the email said in a copy supplied by the governor’s office. “If any are currently planned at your property they should be cancelled as quickly as possible.”
Jones said the order does not specifically address gaming floor space, “but I think the spirit of the order requires that you and your staff monitor and control the number of patrons to prevent them from being in ‘close proximity’ to one another."
The email went on to say, “it may be necessary to limit entry, if in your judgement, an area becomes unsafe as a result of congestion. That is a determination that you should make in consultation with state police, who will assume a heightened presence to assist in monitoring the gaming floor.”
If the process and collaboration prove to be unsuccessful and congestion becomes an issue which has not been appropriately addressed, Jones said he will call for more rigorous oversight.
The governor’s limits on public gatherings don't apply to normal operations at airports, medical facilities, shopping centers, office buildings, manufacturing facilities or grocery stores.