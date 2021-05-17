NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election.
La. challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court
- By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
